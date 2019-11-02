Millions made through container deposit scheme

BILLION BONUS: To mark the first anniversary of Queensland's container refund scheme, Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch visited a refund point to announce one billion containers had been returned in the first year.

BILLION BONUS: To mark the first anniversary of Queensland's container refund scheme, Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch visited a refund point to announce one billion containers had been returned in the first year. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH residents have embraced the State Government's container refund scheme with more than 48 million containers returned across the region in the scheme's first year.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said a major milestone had been reached not only in Ipswich, but across Queensland, with a massive one billion containers returned across the state.

"This is a fantastic achievement for Ipswich, and Queensland, and shows just how much residents care about recycling,” she said.

"With more than 48 million containers now returned across Ipswich, this means more than $4.8 million has gone back to local residents, community groups and charities.

"Also, about 18 jobs have been created in Ipswich since the scheme started, and close to 700 jobs have been created across Queensland.

"It's also been wonderful to see organisations embracing the economic opportunities that the scheme has created, as we've seen more and more refund points opening up.

"Since the scheme began, 10 refund points have opened up in Ipswich.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden announced the State Government was offering grants to four Ipswich groups to help the scheme to continue to grow by setting up further donation points.

"The Palaszczuk government is committed to boosting the scheme, and we are providing grants to more than 100 not-for-profit organisations across Queensland to help them purchase equipment needed to become a donation point,” Mr Madden said.

"Groups in Ipswich have been offered a total $27,000 from this program. For example, the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band have been offered a $4040 grant for a trailer, storage and signage to assist with their recycling efforts.

"And other groups, including Central Districts Cricket Club, Karalee Tornadoes Junior Rugby League and Catholic Church Springfield are being offered funding under the scheme.”

For more information visit the Containers for Change website or phone 134242.