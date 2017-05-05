Million Paws Walk to draw thousands

Participating in the Million Paws Walk through Limestone Park from left, Jay Mansinger of North Ipswich, Laura Albury of Willowbank, and Hailee Hollister of North Ipswich. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

THOUSANDS of Queenslanders are preparing to take their dogs for a big walk.

On Sunday, May 21, more than 25,000 people and their dogs will walk in the Million Paws Walk, the RSPCA's flagship fundraiser.

This year, the RSPCA hopes to raise more than $640,000, vital money used to save countless animals each year.

Each year more than 50,000 animals pass through RSPCA care centres in Queensland.

The Ipswich Million Paws Walk will be at Limestone Park, Bill Paterson Oval, 42 Chermisde Rd, Ipswich.

Registration opens at 8.30am or register online.