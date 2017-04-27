22°
News

Million Aussie kids harmed by carer's drinking

Sarah Wiedersehn | 27th Apr 2017 9:18 AM
An estimated 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.
An estimated 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence. Max Fleet

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ABOUT a million Australian children are harmed as a result of their carer's drinking, a report on the nation's relationship with alcohol shows.

The Annual alcohol poll of 2017, released by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) on Thursday, found one-third of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.

One in five parents with a child under 18 reported their child had been harmed or put at risk of harm due to someone else's drinking.

FARE chief executive Michael Thorn said the results of the national poll should act as a wake up call for governments.

"These troubling findings are really a reflection of the extent of alcohol harm in Australia; the 15 lives lost and 430 hospitalisations caused by alcohol every single day," Mr Thorn said.

An overwhelming majority, 78 per cent, of Australians are concerned about excess drinking and most (92 per cent) believe alcohol is linked to family and domestic violence.

Mr Thorn says it's time governments stop ignoring alcohol's contribution to family violence, which is what they have been doing by making it easier for people to access alcohol by increasing the number of outlets, increasing their trading hours, and allowing a highly competitive market to drive alcohol prices.

"Government's have deliberately turned a deaf ear to this aspect of the family violence crisis we have in the nation," he says.

Framing the problem of domestic violence as simply just a gender equality issue, he says, suggests there is one solution.

"It's not just about the women, our research shows about a million kids each year are harmed by their carers drinking, and children are just completely overlooked in the debate about family violence."

The poll conducted by Galaxy Research also reveals a strong desire for "booze-free" sport remains.

Mr Thorn says TV programming is saturated with sport and because of lucrative sponsorship deals "millions of kids" are exposed to alcohol brands.

"It's a complete misnomer this whole idea that there are children viewing times, children are watching television at the same hours of adults," he said.

"Exposure to alcohol advertising is harmful to children, and we will continue to fight for an end to alcohol sponsorship in sport."

KEY FINDINGS OF ALCOHOL POLL

- 35 per cent of Australians have been affected by alcohol-related violence.
- 21 per cent of parents of children under the age of 18 years report their child has been harmed or put at risk of harm because of someone else's drinking.
- 44 per cent consume alcohol to get drunk.
- 92 per cent think there's a link between alcohol and family and domestic violence.
- 78 per cent believe Australia has a problem with excess drinking.
- 81 per cent believe more needs to be done to reduce alcohol-related harm.
- 68 per cent support a ban on alcohol advertising on TV before 8.30pm.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  alchohol drinking editors picks

'It's a miracle': Son out of coma after being hit by truck

'It's a miracle': Son out of coma after being hit by truck

Ipswich man hit by truck survives skull fractures, wakes from coma

Truck driver injured in rollover

Paramedics assess driver

Telepresence robots put online students in the classroom

Professor Stephen Winn and Professor Ken Udas with Joanne Kent, Duane Roth, Kathleen Wood and Tim van Drimmelen (on screen). (Credit USQ Photography)

USQ trial demonstrates the benefits of using telepresence robots

LIVE: Sharpless to appear at CCC hearing this morning

Bob Sharpless from Springfield Land Corporation.

Springfield Land Corporation deputy-chairman to give developer view

Local Partners

Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Tully gets a 'buzz' out of putting his beekeeping skills in action

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

DEVASTATING: Fire burned for several hours at Dalby State School.

'This is devastating for us but our school is one of the hubs of the Dalby'

Free family fun day for all

Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event.

Springfield Christian Family's free Family Funday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Scenic Rim prepares to launch massive food festival

Olivia Stainlay of Kalfresh Carrot shows off some of the produce that will be a part of Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week.

THE event creates a connection from the farmer's gates to our plates

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 Under Contract!

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!