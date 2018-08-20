Menu
Mayor's persistence pays off with hospital plans confirmed

Meg Bolton
by
17th Aug 2018 4:30 PM | Updated: 20th Aug 2018 10:35 AM

AFTER more than a year of pressure Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan is delighted to see plans for a regional-sized hospital to be built in the district.

Cr Milligan said the past 18 months were a journey, but if the plans were approved the residents of the Lockyer would receive the services they needed.

She said data demonstrated there was a need for a new hospital.

GOOD NEWS: Tanya Milligan greets plans.
"We do need to start planning," Cr Milligan said.

While the need for the regional-sized hospital has finally been recognised, Cr Milligan said when she initially addressed the issue, the need for a new hospital was doubted.

"When we first had the conversation it was like 'oh that won't happen'," she said.

Research from both West Moreton Health and the LVRC showed the population of the region would significantly increase during the next decade.

Ipswich and Toowoomba hospitals will remain the main port of call for most Lockyer Valley residents requiring medical attention, but Cr Milligan said the decade forecast was adequate.

The 10-year plan also addresses the need for upgrades to existing facilities in the region, which would allow more services to be offered to residents and visitors.

Cr Milligan said the present medical facilities in Gatton and Laidley should continue to be used even when the regional hospital was built.

Gatton Star

