Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller at a community meeting earlier this year.
Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller at a community meeting earlier this year. David Nielsen
Miller: Treat 'shocking' dumps as a public health risk

Hayden Johnson
22nd Nov 2018 12:36 AM
IPSWICH'S lingering dust and foul odour problems should be treated as a public health matter, Jo-Ann Miller believes.

Ms Miller, the Member for Bundamba, has reiterated her call for colleagues to act on the poor air quality and liveability in suburbs surrounding the Swanbank landfill sites.

She wants state and local government to work together and stop the environmental problems.

"What we need is for the Department of Environment and Science to work with the Ipswich City Council and start enforcing the law in relation to these dumps," she said.

"The dust is an absolute shocker for the local communities and our local people are fed up with it. It's a serious public health issue."

Ms Miller said the existing regulations and penalties for waste companies did not meet community expectation.

"There is a complaints process in place whereby residents contact the dump operators," she said.

"They have been consistently ignoring the complaints.

"This is simply not good enough."

The Bundamba MP, who has already voiced unwavering opposition to Remondis' plan for a $400m waste-to-energy plant at Swanbank, said the Odour Abatement Taskforce had made progress.

Ms Miller said while complaints about odours were being followed up, other environmental issues should be actioned.

"If the taskforce could be extended to also investigate dust matters then I think the community would welcome that," she said.

"It's absolutely shocking."

