MILLER SLAMS: 'I don't trust council to deal with the dump'

JO-ANN Miller has sensationally declared she does not trust the Ipswich City Council to deal with a super dump application as the premier gave her strongest indicator yet the state's waste levy will be reintroduced.

At the State Government's first town hall meeting in 2018, about 400 people packed into the Racehorse Tavern to pepper the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk about BMI's proposed super dump.

Ms Palaszczuk declared she "would not stand for Queensland being the dumping ground for New South Wales".

The Premier's answers about application details, consultation and an apparent "tennis match" between the council and her government about who is responsible for dealing with the dump drew criticism from some in the crowd.

It prompted Ms Miller to take the microphone from Ms Palaszczuk and issue a stinging statement.

"The point is that the message Premier, loud and clear from our community, who have to put up with asthma attacks every day, who have to put up with enormous respiratory problems, they cannot open their houses because of the stink and the smell - we've over it, we've had enough and that's the message tonight," she said.

"Our council, which many people in this room do not trust, including myself, the councillors, the elected representatives have delegated the decision on this dump to the officers of Ipswich City Council, the faceless bureaucrats who we do not know.

"I stand shoulder to shoulder with everybody in my community - we want the councillors to pull back that delegation, to make the decision themselves and stand in front of us as a community and tell us why."

Most Cabinet ministers sat quietly for an hour as the dump proposal continued to dominate discourse.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, who attended the meeting, afterwards described Ms Miller's comments as flippant and an insult.

"The local member can say what she likes but I have faith in our officers and I have faith in the process," he said.

"I think it's an insult to the staff of our planning department - the majority of whom live in this city, they're not faceless at all."

Cr Antoniolli acknowledged the anti-dump sentiment and said people could trust the council - despite Ms Miller's declaration she did not.

"It's a fairly flippant comment to be honest but at the end of the day she's speaking particularly about an application," Cr Antoniolli said.

"There are a lot of contentious issues that the Ipswich public wanted to air tonight."