Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Property buying scheme for ‘suckers’

by Nick Whigham

WHAT do you do if you're among the young generation locked out of the property market by skyrocketing prices in Australia's major cities? Well, you ask your friends and family members to chip in to buy one.

At least that's what a growing number of companies who offer fractional property investment aimed at millennials are banking on. DomaCom is the latest to make that dream (or nightmare?) a little more real after it announced earlier this week it had struck a deal with major property listing website Domain.

DomaCom has a technology driven platform to allow for fractional investment in property and is now set to integrate its service with the popular real estate site.

"This is a significant new integration for DomaCom that will be critical in taking property crowdfunding into the mainstream," said company CEO and founder Arthur Naoumidis.

"The highly regarded, proprietary crowdfunding campaign technology the DomaCom platform brings, combined with Domain's extensive property listing data will enable Gen Y and millennials to get on the property ladder by crowdfunding a property of their choice with their friends or family."

Essentially, you see a property you like, you start a campaign and rally your mates on social media to throw money in the hat to buy it.

Once the kitty gets to 50 per cent of the asking price, DomaCom carries out an independent valuation and building inspection on the house. Once the full amount is reached, the company - not the person who started the crowdfunding campaign - purchases the property.

Like other managed funds, DomaCom represents the investors in the syndicate and appoints a manager once a deal is done. If investors want to live in the house they chipped in for, they need to apply to a DomaCom property manager.

DomaCom is one of a handful of companies such as BrickRaise, BrickX and VentureCrowd operating in Australia that target younger demographics desperate to get a piece of the housing market through fractional investing.

Mr Naoumidis sees the new partnership as a boon for both potential buyers and those looking to sell property.

"This innovation will give property owners access to the new crowdfunding revolution simply by listing their properties," he said, "and at the same time open up a vast new pool of potential investors to the DomaCom platform."

But not everyone is convinced.

When news of the deal was shared on the AusFinance subreddit this week, the response was overwhelmingly negative.

DomaCom CEO Arthur Naoumidis wants anyone to be able to invest in property.
DomaCom CEO Arthur Naoumidis wants anyone to be able to invest in property.

The forum is a dedicated space for users to discuss and share articles on the economy, personal finance and the property market.

"You've got to be shitting me?!" commented one user.

"Crowdfunding so the corporation can take ownership. No thanks," said another.

Although the company pitches itself as a way to gain exposure to potential capital gains in the housing market, the increasingly common business model clearly irked some on the forum.

"Pay x hundred thousand dollars for the chance to apply to rent a house you like? Contingent on getting other suckers to chip in the rest of the purchase price upfront? Yeah, what a great deal, sign me up."

Others suggested the emergence of these types of companies signalled the last bit of air was being blown into the widely purported Australian housing bubble.

"This will be used as a future benchmark for how insane the property bubble was," wrote one Reddit user.

"When this sort of thing is an option, you know the end isn't far away," another chimed in.

DomaCom listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in November 2016 after raising over $7 million. Despite having at least one high profile investor on board early on, the company's share price has shaved more than 70 per cent of its value since the float.

According to the company's latest financial report from June 2017, at the time DomaCom held 43 properties on the platform.

"DomaCom is the leading Australian Property Crowdfunder with capital raised for properties across residential, rural, and commercial sectors and with properties situated in all six states of Australia," the report said.

Topics:  first homebuyers housing market property

Just In

UPDATE: Petersen 'severely damaged' by election actions

UPDATE: Petersen 'severely damaged' by election actions

In a 31-page claim, it is alleged two Ipswich politicians were concerned about her rising profile and decided it "should be undermined".

Council insurer still covering legal costs for ex CEO, COO

Former Ipswich City Council chief executive Jim Lindsay leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Lindsay is facing charges including official corruption following Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

Insurance covers legal costs for officers facing criminal charges

Lifesavers program a success

SAVED: A Little Lifesavers program has started at Orion Lagoon where kids like William O'Hara from Dinmore learn the basics of water safety.

Little Lifesavers program will return to Ipswich in February

Suburban Ipswich shopping centre sells for $37m

It last sold five years ago for $14m less

Local Partners

Renovators Delight

47 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 $229,000

On a gently sloping block of 809 square metres in the heart of Brassall is this 1930's cottage. The home features an enclosed front verandah, two good size...

Owners Require Sale Before Christmas

90 Owens Street, Marburg 4346

Residential Land 0 0 Under Contract!

Unforeseen circumstances have bought upon this regrettable sale and as such our vendors require an immediate sale. Forget any previous marketing our sellers are...

What a Charmer!

29 Boundary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Situated in a corner position looking over the neighbourhood is this charming cottage. Built in the early 1900's and this cottage has endured the test of time and...

Don&#39;t waste your weekends mowing

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $295,000

The grounds of this property have been designed for easy living and little maintenance - a bushy setting with little grass to mow means that you can enjoy your...

21 Acres - Owner Needs It SOLD!

137 Sandalwood Avenue, Dalby 4405

House 5 2 6 AUCTION ...

This large family home is set on prime real estate just minutes from the Dalby CBD, still on town water and with the local school bus stopping at the front gate...

OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL SELL SELL&quot;

12/43 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

READY TO MOVE IN NOW - OWNER SAYS "BRING ME AN OFFER BEFORE CHRISTMAS'" LOCATION LOCATION - Major Services including doctors, chemists, Big W...

AFFORDABLE RENOVATOR on 809sqm - Walk to Rail &amp; School

4 Cardew Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $239,000

If these walls could speak, the stories would be fascinating and absolutely riveting. This once loved and lively family home still presents as potential on many...

TOMORROW MAY BE TOO LATE!!

100 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $255,000

This is an absolute stand out opportunity! This immaculately presented stunner in the main street of Marburg offers an opportunity not to be missed and make no...

TOTALLY AFFORDABLE ON 1050 M2 BLOCK IN RIPLEY

440 Ripley Road, Ripley 4306

House 3 1 1 $319,000 Neg

If you need room for a shed, park the caravan or anything else off the road then this property is well worth a look. There’s even heaps of room in the back yard...

REALISTIC SELLER WILL MEET MARKET

4 Siffleet Street, Bellbird Park 4300

House 4 2 2 AUCTION...

Make no mistake our vendors are not testing the market and our instructions are crystal clear, we are selling at Auction! Set to exchange hands for the first time...

Lifestyle opportunities galore

Multiple income streams on offer at Noosa hinterland property

Sheer luxury on the water

Brand new Noosa waterfront home is focussed on family, lifestyle

A big Coast icon is on the move

Horseland finds new stables in business expansion

A COLOSSAL RISK: Huge danger sign for housing in Australia

There could be far too many apartments for sale in coming years. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian What does a million dollars buy in Aussie capital cities?

Dangerous property trend could turn a downturn into worse