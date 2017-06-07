20°
News

Millennials struggling, and Boomers are to blame

Jacinda Tutty | 7th Jun 2017 12:59 PM
This will be the first generation worse off than their parents.
This will be the first generation worse off than their parents. anitapeppers | Morguefile.com

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE global financial crisis didn't gut the job prospects of Australia's millennials, the baby boomers took care of that.

Australia's 4.3 million young people aged 12 to 25 will be the first generation to be worse off than their parents.

They have the same fantasy as generations before them: get a good job in order to raise a family and buy a home. But for many that now seems like a pipe dream.

Fifteen years ago a university degree was an unspoken acceptance into the workforce giving young workers the key to unlocking future wealth.

But while the profits of universities swelled and the fortunes of baby boomers grew to almost five times the wealth of those under the age of 34 - according to the latest Grattan Report - a generation of young Australians are now facing unprecedented challenges getting into the workforce.

Youth unemployment sits at 13.27 per cent in Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Underemployment is at 18 per cent, the highest level in 40 years. In the regions the figure is even more worrisome, with youth unemployment hitting as high as 41.1 per cent in "Queensland - Outback."

This bleeding of national wealth is no accounting glitch, but rather the predictable outcome of years of economic and social policy that has been rigged to serve older generations at the expense of the young.

Read more at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  baby boomers business career economy generations

Pisasale's resignation 'concerning' for Ipswich business

Pisasale's resignation 'concerning' for Ipswich business

Small business look to the council for answers

'Distraught': Shocking video shows home destroyed by fire

A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.

MOTHER distraught after Ipswich house destroyed by fire

Coldest day this year as felt temperature drops below zero

Cold weather.

BOM explains what caused this morning's cold snap in Ipswich

Incoming burger chain has jobs on menu for Ipswich

BURGER GIANT: A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants coming to Redbank Plains.

What is Carl's Jnr Burger any way?

Local Partners

'I was hysterical': Ipswich dad burned in house fire

Family of seven helpless as home, possessions go up in flames

Trio brings up happy half-ton

MILESTONE: (from left) Cheryl and John Richter, Del and Rod Lucas, Val and Ray Lucas celebrated their 50th anniversaries together at the weekend.

Ipswich couples celebrate 50th anniversary

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $297,000

• Renovated investment property or family home. • Huge elevated 1270m2 block. • Home well positioned to one side on block to subdivide (subject to ICC...

Big Block, Charming House, Great Location!

121 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Situated on a large 923m2 block, walking distance to Raceview primary school and surrounded by copious amounts of local amenities, this much loved home is vacant...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Service moves into new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!