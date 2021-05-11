Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Millennials reveal disgusting sheet ‘truth’

11th May 2021 2:32 PM
Some people are like, ‘Top sheets, yes please.’

It's time for us to discuss the big issues.

When making your bed, do you really need a top sheet? Or is the extra sheet of fabric a relic of the past?

Is it there to enhance comfort and hygiene? Or is it a twisty heat-trap, and is tucking it into your mattress folds simply a waste of your precious time?

The topic was first launched in 2018 when Jesse Lynn said in a viral tweet she didn't know a "single Millennial" who used a top sheet.

A tweet about top sheets went viral in 2018.

 

Some people are like, ‘Top sheets, yes please.’

 

But others are like, ‘Top sheets, whatever.’


However, in recent days the discussion has gone viral again, with people asking if you really need the extra sheet.

Some said they still loved top sheets, and said many Millennials were still using them.

"Top sheets are great. Not sure if it's a Millennial thing. Celebrate being gross if you must," a man named Brendan wrote on Twitter.

"Who told Jesse Lynn she could speak for all Millennials? This is blasphemy. (I'm sure you're cool tho JL but no)," Alorabuzz said in a tweet.

 

 

But others disagreed, saying the generation had definitely abandoned the top sheet. They said the top sheet was useless, and in many cases ended up just getting in the way.

 


"I grew up hillbilly with a mattress on the floor and only sometimes a bottom sheet," one man wrote.

"Top sheets were for people who shopped at Tar-jay."

Originally published as Millennials reveal disgusting sheet 'truth'

