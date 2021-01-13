Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Military money could be better spent

13th Jan 2021 12:37 PM

Letter to Editor

The other day I learnt that the Australian Government had recently launched a new grants program to offset up to 50% of the costs of Land Forces Expo exhibitors. 

What is that about you may well ask?

In a nutshell, an Arms Trade Fair, showcasing and selling technologies, equipment and services for the armies of Australia and the Indo Asia Pacific: Arms that will unleash untold destruction and the death of many.

To add insult to literal injury the expo will be held at the Brisbane Convention Centre in June of this year!  In attendance will be weapons companies from overseas and here in Brisbane itself.

Yes, one of those companies may well be in a street near you.

The expo is about big business involving multi-million dollar commercial deals for the boys, but hides behind the curtain of defense and national security. 

Australia spends $98m a day on the military industry but baulks at providing a sure, strong, adequate income and housing safety net for many Australians.

Our real enemies are Covid-19, unaccountable power, greed, inequality and profit making war-mongers.

In my day grant recipients had to prove their project submissions would be of use and benefit to the community.

We know only too well who benefits here - arms dealers.

It's chilling to note that a weapons component manufactured in Queensland was found in a downed Azerbaijani military drone not that long ago.

We may weep for the plight of besieged nations from the safety and comfort of our lounge rooms, but we may also be assisting in their demise!

Just think of all the housing, jobs, and quality aged and health care that could be provided with the millions spent every day on the military.

Christine Venner-Westaway

Bardon

defence spending land forces expo letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves swipe iPhone, wallet in house break-in

        Premium Content Thieves swipe iPhone, wallet in house break-in

        News Police are hunting down the culprit responsible for breaking into an Ipswich home

        ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Premium Content ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Health Two people mysteriously catch the highly-infectious UK strain

        WATCH: Ipswich teams playing in Qld u18 State Champs

        Premium Content WATCH: Ipswich teams playing in Qld u18 State Champs

        Basketball Ipswich’s brightest young basketball talents will compete against some of the...

        Baker’s soft blow leaves police no option

        Premium Content Baker’s soft blow leaves police no option

        News A man has been disqualified from driving and fined heavily for failing to blow hard...