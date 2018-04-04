Military centre approval 'last formal step' for defence city

APPROVED: A concept image of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Redbank Motorway Estate where it will construct the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles in the Land 400 program.

APPROVED: A concept image of Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at the Redbank Motorway Estate where it will construct the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles in the Land 400 program. Contributed

THE final step towards transforming Ipswich into the nation's premier defence city has been taken with the Ipswich City Council approving plans for a military vehicle centre to be built at Redbank.

An application to build Rheinmetall's Australia and New Zealand regional headquarters at the Redbank Motorway Estate was lodged by the State Government in February.

The early lodging of the application was designed to facilitate a quick turnaround if Rheinmetall secured the Federal Government's Land 400 contract - which was confirmed on March 14.

Today the Ipswich City Council approved the application to build Rheinmetall's Redbank headquarters, where 211 combat reconnaissance vehicles will be built for the Australian Defence Force - one every three days.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the approval meant it was all systems go.

"Ipswich City Council has given town planning approval for the development of the site," he said.

"This is the last formal step that was needed to ensure this project progresses.

"It's good news for the city because it will now set in train the process of ensuring this development becomes a reality."

Cr Tully earlier declared the project was the "largest single commercial development in the city's history".

"Ipswich is well on the road to becoming Australia's defence city with this development and the existing Amberley RAAF Base," he said.

It will include a production workshop, electronics building, electromagnetic compatibility facility, vehicle test track complex and a weapons test firing range.

A firing chamber will be built to test and adjust the 30mm cannon and MAG58 7.62mm machine gun that will be equipped to the Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles.

A laser equipped atop Rheinmetall's workshop building will fire a laser at a target in Redbank up to 4km away.