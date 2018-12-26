Military and emergency services retreat plans progress

PLANS: 4 Aussie Heroes directors looking over the future Camp Courage site between Boonah and Ipswich.

PLANS: 4 Aussie Heroes directors looking over the future Camp Courage site between Boonah and Ipswich. Contributed

A PROPOSED rural retreat for military and emergency service workers suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues is one step closer.

The State Government has agreed to streamline an assessment of the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation's vision.

The not-for-profit organisation plans to establish Camp Courage at Limestone Ridges, between Ipswich and Boonah, to provide support and rehabilitation services through a 12-day live-in program for participants.

An assessment process for Camp Courage will proceed through a Ministerial Infrastructure Designation.

"Ministerial Infrastructure Designations are an efficient, co-ordinated process used to assist the development of community infrastructure like schools and hospitals, and could enable Camp Courage to establish their retreat within months,” Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said.

"No further development approvals will be required, however, the MID will ensure adequate environmental assessment and community consultation still occurs.

"Our defence personnel and first responders undertake vital work in our community, but it's often under very difficult and traumatic circumstances.

"Camp Courage has been developed to improve the health and wellbeing of the brave men and women who serve our country, and the MID assessment is another step forward towards making this project a reality.”

4 Aussie Heroes Foundation chairman and managing director Gerry Garard, a Vietnam veteran, said the MID would help Camp Courage get up and running much faster.

"This is a major step forward and we are very grateful for the Palaszczuk Government's assistance to help us turn Camp Courage into a reality,” he said.

"We're battling for every donation, every dollar we can muster to make this project happen so a streamlined MID process will make a big difference.”