An earthquake near New Zealand's Milford Sound has been felt by residents in Queenstown.

A shallow tremor, of 4.7 magnitude, occurred at 10:07am on Tuesday on the west coast of the South Island.

Milford Sound is one of the country's most visited attractions, attracting cruise ships and tourists for its remarkable cliffs.