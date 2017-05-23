Milford does St Peter Claver College proud

WELCOME: Debutant Anthony Milford is interviewed at the Maroons media session ahead of the Origin 1 at Suncorp Stadium on May 31.

ST PETER Claver College has its first State of Origin debutant, with Anthony Milford already jumping out of his skin to line up for Queensland at five-eighth on Wednesday night.

Milford has been selected at number six where he will play unless Johnathan Thurston makes a miracle recovery from injury.

The 22-year old former Ipswich student was as expectant as you would imagine when told of his selection.

"Kevvie made the phone call to him (Sunday night) and he was over the moon, just ecstatic,” Maroons selector Gene Miles told the QT.

"I spoke to a few boys this morning and he has been ringing them up wanting to know what to bring into camp, what time he should be there and asking whether can they pick him up.

"That is the sort of enthusiasm we want to bring into camp and transition young guys like Milf in, so they can learn the Origin culture while the elder statesmen are still there.”

St Peter Claver head of football Todd Riggs knew he had a talent on his hands when Milford was at school.

"We are very proud of him as the first Origin debutant from the school, but it is very little to do with us and everything to do with what he has done over the past five or six years to compete at that elite level,” Riggs said.

"There are a few kids that come through and you just know they have that class factor about them.

"We knew Tony was destined to go on to bigger and better things, but you can never predict who will go on to play Origin because it is so hard to get to that level. But Tony keeps answering every challenge that gets put in front of him.

"He has plenty of football ahead of him and it would be good to see him get in this year and become as influential as a Thurston or Lockyer.”

Milford has been in the Maroons system for several years, but had to keep out some top talents to get selected.

"This wasn't an easy decision because there were a couple of options,” Miles said.

"Michael Morgan could have come in and played six, Corey Norman was in the mix until he got busted and Cameron Munster has been playing well in the six for Melbourne.

"Milf was always probably favourite amongst those four guys, and we just think it is time.”

Milford plays a more off-the-cuff style of football, similar to the way Allan Langer operated.

"And we like that unpredictability,” Miles said.

"He won't have to organise too much out there because he's got the experience of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk, and Darius Boyd out the back.

"All he'll have to do is turn up and play football.

"He's 90kg and can get off the mark quick. If I was in a blue jersey and lining up against him, I'd be nervous. When the big boppers get tired, that's when you'd think we'd like to get the ball in his hands so he can do something special, which he is very capable of.”

Riggs said Ben Hunt's injury for Brisbane over the past month had made Milford step up "to play more like a seven than he had previously”.

"He will probably end up becoming more of a seven than a six,” Riggs said.

"His main aim in Origin will probably to make sure he defends well.

"Attacking-wise, we all know what he can do so it is just a matter of being in a confident head space with his defence and when the ball gets down the field, having a real crack at them.”