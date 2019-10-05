Miley spotted kissing Aussie singer

Miley Cyrus has sparked rumours that she is dating Australian Cody Simpson.

E! News reports that Cyrus, 26, was spotted having lunch with the Surfboard singer in Los Angeles.

Miley Cyrus spotted having lunch with Cody Simpson in LA. Picture: Instagram

A fan shared a video of the pair at Backyard Bowls on Thursday.

"Miley on a date with the one and only Cody Simpson," the fan captioned the video.

Cody Simpson at his 18th birthday party with Miley Cyrus. Picture: Supplied

Miley Cyrus, her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Cody Simpson. Picture: Splash

The fan said they "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

They were said to have shared a "quick kiss" before leaving separately.

Miley Cyrus is close to Australian singer Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

Cyrus and Simpson have been close for years and have often been spotted hanging out.

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff - trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said in 2014. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

Cyrus announced in August that she had split from Australian fiance Liam Hemsworth.

A day later she was seen making out with Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy. Carter had also recently split from longtime love Brody Jenner.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter (pictured left) were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy with Brandi Cyrus (right). Picture: Instagram

Cyrus, who is in the process of getting divorced from Hemsworth, first met the actor while filming The Last Song in 2009.

The pair got engaged by broke up in 2013. They reunited in 2016 with the engagement back on and married in December last year.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have ended their marriage. Picture: Getty

Cyrus has a colourful dating history having been rumoured to have dated Nick Jonas, Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Stella Maxwell.