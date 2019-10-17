Miley shares raunchy selfie

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have posted a raunchy pic to Instagram, while showing off new tattoos.

Flashing their new tattoos, Simpson shared a shirtless, racy selfie with Cyrus' hand running down his pants.

The American superstar clearly can't get enough of Simpson, commenting under the pic: "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination. Picture: Instagram

Again, Simpson posed shirtless showing off years of gym work.

It comes as the couple sparked speculation that they have already moved in together.

The two set the rumour mill swirling when Simpson took to his Instagram story to share a selfie with the caption: "move in day."

The Aussie singer stood in a virtually empty room with surfboards and framed photos propped against the walls while striking a serious pose - leading to speculation he may have moved in with Cyrus.

Still, if the couple have already shacked up, their respective mums will be happy about it.

Earlier this week, Simpson's mum, Angie, took to Instagram to give the couple her (very public) blessing.

"Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy. Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart," she said.

Lotta familial love for Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

She then tagged the couple, along with the hashtags: #happyforyouguys and #beautifullsouls.

Cyrus quickly responded to the post, putting a series of black hearts under the comment.

Responding under the post, Cyrus' mum Tish added: "Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend."

The new couple have been regularly posting a series of loved-up selfies to Instagram; earlier this week they posted a pic enjoying a steamy kiss over a bowl of, er, soup.

"Soup is an aphrodisiac," Cyrus gushed, as she and Simpson inspected each others tonsils.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus make it very public. Picture: Instagram

The new lovers can't get enough of each other … or documenting every moment of their burgeoning romance on social media.

On Monday, the loved-up couple posted a pic of them lying in bed, playfully using the new "Joker" filter to give them the appearance of Joaquin Phoenix's character in the controversial movie.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Clearly Joker fans. Picture: Instagram

The video, which was posted to Simpson's Instagram stories, shows the two in bed, in their underwear, cuddling before sharing a pretty intimate kiss.

Since the pair were first spotted together a couple of weeks ago in a Los Angeles restaurant, it seems like they've barely been apart, documenting nearly every moment on social media. Musician and poet Simpson has said that dating Cyrus is unlike anything he's experienced before.

Cyrus, of course, clearly has a penchant for Australian men, having just ended a 10-year relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The actor looks to have left his marriage to Cyrus well and truly in the past after reportedly being seen in New York with an Australian actress.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are totally loved up. Picture: Instagram

the couple haven’t been shy about letting fans into their new romance via social media. Picture: Instagram

According to TMZ, Hemsworth, was spotted out and about over the weekend in New York's West Village with Maddison Brown.

The pair reportedly walked the streets of the downtown area after having lunch at local restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

It comes as Simpson told People magazine, Simpson it was "safe to say" he and the US pop sensation were official and that they were "very happy".

"She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense. That's why we get along so well," Simpson told People at a Tiffany & Co event in Los Angeles.

"We just have a ball, yeah, and that's the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

But he added dating Cyrus was a "different experience" because their relationship have evolved "naturally".

The reason why it hasn't been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we've been friends for so long," he said.

The couple have been posting selfoes all over Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Any girlfriends I've had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it's a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more."

Simpson explained the pair were in a space where they weren't partying and both working hard, which kept their relationship "healthy".

It comes as Cyrus called Simpson her "boo thang" on a photo of him at the LA event.

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly happy with the way things are going with Aussie acctress Maddison Brown. Picture: Getty Images

Maddison Brown at Vogue - Fashion’s Night Out at Pitt Street Mall in Sydney last month. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Simpson also revealed that he'll be releasing a new song this week, which he wrote about the pop star while she was in the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery.

"I wrote her a song this week that she's pretty much forcing me to put out," he told PEOPLE. "She was like, 'If you don't put this s**t out, I'm putting it out on your behalf for you. I'm getting your Spotify login and doing this s**t myself.'"

Without offering up too many details about the song, he teased, "It's something I wrote for her while she was sick this week."

Meanwhile, a source close to Hemsworth told US Weekly the Aussie actor believes things with Brown are going well.

"He's so into Maddison and really likes her," the source told US Weekly.

"Liam feels like Maddison gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian. They also both share similar senses of humour."

Brown has modelled for the best part of a decade. She was a finalist in Girlfriend magazine's 2010 model search.

She is currently playing Kirby Anders on the Dynasty reboot. Before that she starred in The Kettering Incident alongside Elizabeth Debicki.

Hemsworth's marriage to Cyrus officially ended in August.

Maddison Brown has been spotted on a date with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Richard Dobson

MILEY CYRUS' NEXT AUSSIE MAN

It's only been about a week and Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are already sending social media PDA into overdrive.

Australian-born singer Simpson and his rumoured girlfriend Cyrus posed for a sexy couples selfie, after the newly-divorced singer was released from hospital with tonsillitis.

It came as the pair's friend Justin Bieber suggested they should all go on a "double date" with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Meantime, Cyrus took to her Instagram story with a black-and-white video of Simpson singing to her in bed.

She posted the video on Twitter without sound, deeming it "too special" for the rest of the world to hear - for now.

‘She made it home.’ Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson in their latest PDA. Picture: Instagram

Cody Simpson visited Miley in hospital, clutching roses and his guitar. Picture: Instagram

"It's too special to be only heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week … & it's working."

In yet another loved-up move between the pair, Simpson wrote romantic poetry for the Slide Away singer.

Simpson, writing under the name Prince Neptune, gushes about "spinning Elvis records and making love".

"The moon's souvenir, the boulevardier, a ballerina on the promenade," he wrote. "We open our curtains to the domesticated world for a natural hour, spinning Elvis records and making love in the soft jewelled morning."

The PDA continued ...

Indeed, the rumoured couple have not been shy of showing off their affection for each other with flirty selfies and social media posts, amid a recent string of romantic dates.

It follows a romantic movie night on Sunday where they watched Blue Hawaii and together they sang along to Elvis Presley's Ku-U-I-Po.

Before that, TMZ footage emerged of the pair kissing in LA this week, and Cyrus, 26, was quick to share a photo of Simpson on her Instagram story.

The US pop sensation captioned it: "22, Australian, Abs" with a tick symbol after each word.

She also shared the fan video of her and Simpson kissing, writing: "Can a girl not get a f***ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!"

It wasn't long until Simpson, 22, shared a selfie on Instagram of the couple, captioned: "Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby".

The relationship comes after Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced they had split in August and would begin divorce proceedings after a surprise wedding in late 2018.

The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship after they met while filming The Last Song in 2009.

This is how their strong friendship has evolved over the years.

Cody Simpson said he was a “big Miley Cyrus fan” in a 2012 video, when he was just 15. Picture: Fuse/Youtube

SIMPSON'S EARLY ADMIRATION

Cyrus and Simpson first met in 2014, but the Gold Coast-born music star's feelings for her predate their initial encounter by years.

In 2012 and early in his career, a fresh-faced Simpson, then aged 15, told now-defunct music publication, Fuse, that he had a crush on Cyrus and knew all the words to her songs.

"Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush," he said.

"I'm not ashamed about it, at all. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be forever the most datable Disney star."

Months after the video dropped, a 19-year-old Cyrus got engaged to her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced in August after less than a year of marriage. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris

THE PAIR'S FIRST ENCOUNTER

It's believed Cyrus first met Simpson in at Art Basel - an art fair - in Miami, where the Wrecking Ball singer was performing. But one month earlier, the Aussie was spotted at her 22nd birthday bash in Los Angeles with his then-girlfriend, US model Gigi Hadid.

Cyrus attended the ritzy Miami event with then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, who Simpson seemingly formed a bromance with.

When TMZ asked Simpson if Patrick or Miley "partied harder" following the event, he said: "Honestly, Pat. Every time I see him we have such a good time … He's such a blast. He's a good bloke".

At the time, the young singer was dating US model Gigi Hadid, who he eventually split from in 2015.

Miley Cyrus, her then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Cody Simpson Picture: Splash News

CYRUS AND SIMPSON'S RELATIONSHIP DEVELOP

Following the extravaganza - where Cyrus smoked marijuana on stage and reportedly kissed Paris Hilton - the new-found friends jetted off to Nashville for some rest and relaxation.

Schwarzenegger and a number of other friends tagged along too.

While at the ranch, Simpson posted a snap of the pair playing guitar together with the caption, "A Little Johnny cash by the fire never hurt nobody".

In early 2015, fresh out of his contract with Atlantic Records, Simpson asked Miley to design the album art for his new tune, Flower. Then 18, he was looking to redefine his sound from dance-pop to a more acoustic vibe.

Cyrus told Rolling Stone that Simpson "hit me up one morning" to ask for help when he was rushing to get the new song up on iTunes.

Cyrus and Simpson have known each other since 2014.

Describing the new track as "f***ing epic", she also told the magazine Simpson was a "super nice dude and super f***ing talented".

"I hate for anyone to get stuck in their own name and their own brand of what they built. I should be less of a judgmental person because of how I've been judged, but sometimes even I can think of what you would expect Cody Simpson to be, and he's not what you expect him to be," she told Rolling Stone.

In the same story, Simpson said: "I really admire how she's really unorthodox and fun."

Later that year, the two were seen at a Hollywood birthday party for rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Cyrus was seen with Simpson and was reportedly avoiding her ex, Patrick Schwarzenegger who was celebrating his birthday at the same venue.

Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson seen when they were together in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Cyrus was also spotted at the Aussie artist's "wild" 18th birthday party at a Malibu beach house.

The then short-haired star posed upfront alongside Simpson, cake in hand.

BACK IN THE HEADLINES

Just months after Cyrus' split with husband Liam Hemsworth, she and Simpson were videoed kissing in an LA cafe.

Cyrus and Hemsworth's marriage lasted less than a year and she had been romantically linked to social media influencer Kaitlynn Carter shortly before news of the split broke.

The Party In The U. S. A singer penned a long Instagram post to set the record straight after the video aired.

"Men (especially successful ones) are rarely s**t-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences … where women are called sluts/ whores," she said. I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning."

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown ass woman experiencing this … I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks.

Miley Cyrus’ Instagram post on Cody. Picture: Instagram

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself … get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #hotgirlfall"

A fan also shared a video of the pair at Backyard Bowls on Thursday.

"Miley on a date with the one and only Cody Simpson," the fan captioned the video.

The fan said they "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

They were said to have shared a "quick kiss" before leaving separately.

She previously described him as a “super nice dude” who is “super f---ing talented”.