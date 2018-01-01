Menu
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus rolls into Byron Bay with Hollywood A-listers

Miley at Spell and Gypsy in Byron Bay. Picture: Media Mode
by Jonathon Moran, The Daily Telegraph

HOLLYWOOD'S hottest bromance has berthed in Byron Bay for New Year.

As Liam Hemsworth's fiancee Miley Cyrus joined her beau's brother Chris's wife Elsa Pataky for some shopping at Spell & The Gypsy Collective at the northern NSW holiday town, Matt Damon was making his way from Brisbane.

The Jason Bourne star landed in the country then chartered a private chopper for the trip down for New Year's Eve festivities last night.

Elsa also did a spot of shopping. Picture: Media Mode
Damon and his family are close to Chris Hemsworth and his clan, and they all holiday together regularly, recently just seven months ago, also at the Hemsworths' Byron Bay hinterland home.

Miley went all out with her shopping. Picture: Media Mode
"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," Hemsworth told GQ magazine in 2014.

"Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

Miley shops at Byron Bay. Picture: Media Mode
Cyrus has also been a frequent visitor, she and Liam bringing in last New Year's at the nearby Falls Festival. This year Chris Hemsworth's ex Isabel Lucas has been spotted in the
Falls crowd.

Elsewhere in the Byron 'hood, Naomi Watts has been relaxing with friends including Simon Baker and wife Rebecca Rigg.

Miley and Elsa bond over some shopping in Byron Bay. Picture: Media Mode
