Miley shares photos from shock wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have wed in a low-key ceremony at their home, a decade after sparks flew between them as co-stars.

Cyrus took to social media to share the first pictures of their wedding earlier today, captioning one of the pictures "10 years later".

The couple worked together on The Last Song back in 2009 and started dating while filming.

In the three photos shared to the pop star's Instagram, Cyrus is seen wearing an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood ivory gown while Hemsworth is wearing a black suit and a pair of white Vans.

Hemsworth's wedding band is also seen glittering in two of the photos.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married. Picture: Instagram

The couple married at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. Picture: Instagram

Rumours were sparked earlier this week when a friend of Cyrus' shared a photo of the couple at their Nashville home wearing what appeared to be wedding outfits and cutting a wedding cake together.

The photo came weeks after Cyrus, 26, called Hemsworth, 28, her "survival partner".

"So actually, Liam, I've never loved him more for this," Cyrus told Howard Stern on his radio show before the host cut in and asked her, "This is your boyfriend? Fiance?"

"Yeah, kind of-ish," Cyrus replied. "My partner, I call him my survival partner now."

The singer admitted Hemsworth does not think the term is romantic but she has "learned that it is" especially after the pair lost their home in the Californian wildfires in November.

"That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible," she said. "He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard."

The couple became engaged in 2012 but the relationship ended in September 2013.

The couple met on the set of The Last Song.

They rekindled their romance in 2016, with Cyrus jetting to Australia to spend New Year's with Hemsworth's family, including his brother Chris Hemsworth.

Cyrus told Howard Stern they keep the romance alive by spending as much time together as possible.

Last month, the couple were among hundreds of Southern California residents to lose their home in devastating wildfires.

"We travel around together, usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and are adjusting," Cyrus said.

"And I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes. But Malibu just isn't the same for right now, the air quality, the water, 'cause he surfs every day."

Hemsworth hasn't shared any photos of the couple's wedding, however a month before the their wedding, the Hunger Games actor wrote a sweet post for Cyrus' birthday.