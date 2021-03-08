Milestone sale for dealership amid year of turmoil

THE purchase of a new car proves an exciting feat for many, for Dayna O’Shea the occasion bought with it further means to celebrate.

Her new Hyundai this week marked the 1000th sale for the team at its Springfield dealership, who have faced a string of challenges since opening less than two years ago.

The team were forced onto JobKeeper amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while October’s destructive hailstorm cost the dealership its roof along with 66 new cars, which were written off due to storm damage.

The dealership at Augustine Heights is now also among countless businesses currently experiencing a shortage of vehicles.

The dealership was hit hard by October’s freak hailstorm.

Fortunately, the widespread issue appeared to have little impact on Ms O’Shea’s experience.

She said she had been searching for a new vehicle for the past 12 months after her previous vehicle started to encounter issues.

“My car started getting really old and I was looking at two different ones, but this one was just perfect,” the 20-year-old said.

Greeted with champagne and flowers on Monday, Ms O’Shea said she was surprised to learn her new addition had marked a milestone for the team.

Dayna O’Shea’s purchased marks the dealership’s 1000th sale.

“I was looking for a manual, but I’ve got an auto now, it’s not that big of a deal.

“They said there weren’t any cars available in manual, it usually comes in manual, but they said I’d have to wait a while.

“It’s what I wanted so I went for it.”

Ms O’Shea said she was most excited to be able to listen to live radio, which was broken in her previous car.

Dealer Principal David Brown said the landmark sale said was “pretty outstanding” given the business had only opened its doors roughly 20 months ago.

Dealer Principal David Brown with colleague Mitch Balzer.

“It’s a big feat considering we’re the very first dealership to open in the Greater Springfield area,” he said.

He said the total sales made since opening was about $31 million – 660 new cars, 340 of them used.

“We started with no database, no customers to write to, no customers to call,” Mr Brown said.

“We opened the doors on day one and just hoped someone would walk in.”

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.