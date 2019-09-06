Menu
Milford Grange Retirement Village and Aged Care Community 10th anniversary morning tea. Thelma Young, 98, has been there for 10 years.
Milestone party as Ipswich aged-care centre turns 10

Ashleigh Howarth
6th Sep 2019 12:31 AM
RESIDENTS from Bolton Clarke Milford Grange were treated to a spring garden party with live entertainment, morning tea and market stalls to celebrate the centre's 10th anniversary.

Everyone gathered together in the sunshine on Wednesday for a morning of fun to mark the milestone occasion.

Residential manager Cathy Dancer said the centre officially turned 10 in July, but it waited until the weather warmed up to host a party.

 

Milford Grange Retirement Village and Aged Care Community 10th anniversary morning tea. Hayley Wakefield and Mary-Ann Taylor.
"While we officially opened in July 2009, we wanted to wait to spring to get everyone together to celebrate," she said.

"The retirement village, the residential and at home care support teams all came together to get this party off the ground for our staff and residents to enjoy.

"Our residents were very excited about the party.

 

Milford Grange Retirement Village and Aged Care Community 10th anniversary morning tea. Pearl Crighton and June Brown.
"Many of them went to the hairdressers and got out their best clothes for the day."

Today, the facility cares for about 155 people and has 130 staff members and 14 volunteers.

But more help is always appreciated.

"Volunteers help us with activities like cards, board games, music, craft, and just help with other things like bus driving or out in the garden," Ms Dancer said.

"If anyone would like to volunteer, you can look on our website or pop in and see us."

Bolton Clarke Milford Grange is located at 32 Grange Rd, Eastern Heights.

For more information about volunteering opportunities, log onto www.boltonclarke.com.au/living-options/residential-aged-care/

 

Milford Grange Retirement Village and Aged Care Community 10th anniversary morning tea. Richard, Barb and Denise Dickens.
