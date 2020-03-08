Milestone Mick reflects on 500 of the best

CRICKET WARRIOR: After snaring his 500th wicket on Saturday, Michael Sippel was back in action for the Hornets over-40s yesterday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET WARRIOR: After snaring his 500th wicket on Saturday, Michael Sippel was back in action for the Hornets over-40s yesterday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LAIDLEY Blue Dog Michael Sippel bagged two scalps yesterday to become just the seventh player to take 500 wickets in more than 100 years of Ipswich West Moreton first grade cricket.

Already the competition’s most prolific run scorer, having amassed an astonishing 10,300 runs, the remarkable achievement is not a bad effort for someone who never considered himself a bowler.

The rare feat is rendered even more amazing by the fact the all-rounder spent much of his career playing in Brisbane before returning to the local scene which he has dominated since.

“It feels good,” Sippel said of reaching the milestone figure.

“It’s something I wanted to achieve though I didn’t necessarily set out to achieve that at the start (of my career).

“I was never considered a bowler, so it was not something I ever dreamt of.”

Now into his 40s, the evergreen performer knows the time will come when his first grade days are numbered.

The team has always been more important to Sippel and that will not change but as he nears the twilight of his career he is perhaps more reflective than ever of his own contributions.

“Team milestones are more memorable,” he said.

“Winning the first division premiership this season would be a better achievement.

“I don’t really think individually.

“But particularly over the last 12 months 500 wickets is something I wanted to achieve.

“You never know how long it will be before you finish playing.

“If you play long enough these milestones happen.”

Sippel joins illustrious company. Other members of the 500-club include Leon Watson (1907-37), Joe McCormack (1904-34), David Richardson (1995-2019), Frank Warwick (1953-74) and Test bowlers Len Johnson (1938-68) and Bert Ironmonger (1904-13).

Sippel’s all-round career figures stack up when compared with any other Australian grade cricketer in the history of the game.

It is believed only Wests Steve Paulsen has scored more runs. After moving from Booval juniors at about 15 he went on to clear 10,000. It is estimated, however, that Brisbane’s leading all-time scorer only took 300 wickets.

Ipswich’s Ian Dionysius also occupies space in that rarefied air. Including both first and second grade performances he racked up 8363 runs and 468 wickets, playing well into his 40s.

In 500 wickets there are sure to be a few which standout.

Sippel completed an elusive hat-trick while playing in Brisbane but he considers his most unforgettable haul to be the 9/28 he claimed against the South East Redbacks.

The Blue Dogs were in need of something special after a mediocre first innings showing yielded no more than 150-odd.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Sippel tore apart the opposing line-up with his beguiling left-arm slow mediums to hand his side an unlikely comeback triumph.

“We didn’t score enough runs and were in a tough spot, so to take 9/28 and get the win was pleasing,” he said.

Still the IWMCA’s best player, Sippel has been a fixture in the top flight for more than 20 years.

He attributes his longevity in the demanding time-consuming sport to his involvement with a successful well-run club and the many lasting friendships he has formed.

“Being part of a good outfit and playing with good mates,” he said.

“If you are in a substandard side it can be hard to maintain motivation but when you are playing with good people at a club with quality juniors and a great community it is easy to get up to play.

“Plus, I have daughters so somebody in the family has to play cricket.”

Sippel’s two dismissals helped his side knock over Northsiders for 90 on day two to record a comprehensive 129-run victory and maintain momentum. Alex Welsh (2/10), Ben Gibson (1/13), Craig Crack (2/14) and fast bowler Liam Dean (3/22) all made useful contributions.

Yesterday’s other clash between Centrals and the South East Redbacks was abandoned. Buoyant after streaking to the minor premiership, the Blue Dogs will turn attentions to preparing for an epic four-day grand final in a fortnight.

Northsiders host Centrals next Saturday and Sunday to determine the other finalist.