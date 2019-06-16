Menu
Ipswich Jets debutant Jacob Teevan.
Milestone match turns sour

Tom Bushnell
by
16th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Defence ruled supreme as the Townsville Blackhawks shot down the Ipswich Jets 14-6 in the northern centre.

The Jets were meant to be celebrating Marmin Barba's 100th Intrust Super Cup game and heralding the start of a promising career, with young half Jacob Teevan making his debut.

However, plans were disrupted from the outset with Barba struck down by a mystery illness and forced to leave the field not long into the clash.

Copping an inhospitable reception from Townsville supporters, Teevan was more than willing in his initiation to the grade. He came up with a number of crucial plays, including a jarring tackle on a much bigger second rower which dislodged the ball.

Seasoned campaigner Josh Seage said onlookers would not have been able to tell it was the young half's first game.

There are plenty of positives that the Jets, who cling to eighth place, can build on as they strive to build towards the playoffs.

Hard man Billy McConnachie bashed everything that moved, while Ben Shea and Nat Neale worked tirelessly. In his second game back from injury, dangerous fullback Michael Purcell was solid and destructive hooker Kierran Moseley also impressed.

The Jets also delivered their best defensive effort of the season but were unable to capitalise with the ball in hand in the face of some typically resilient Townsville resistance.

"It was frustrating,” Seage said. "We were making plenty of metres and had great field position, we just couldn't convert close to the line and turn it into points. Both teams goal line defence was as good as it can be.”

Seage said having leaked points at times this season Ipswich would take a lot of confidence from keeping the Blackhawks to just 14 in front of their home crowd.

Unfortunately, McConnachie sustained an injury and will join five-eighth Josh Cleeland on the sidelines in coming weeks.

