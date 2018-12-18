Milestone couple took no chances in 74 flood

TEST OF TIME: Glen and Joan Verrall celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. (INSET) A picture taken of the happy couple on their wedding day in East St Ipswich.

IT WAS only through some careful forward planning that treasured memories of Glen and Joan Verrall's 1958 union were not claimed by the infamous '74 flood.

The couple was told they were mad for even worrying that water might make it into their Brassall home before that barrage of water arrived on Australia Day 44 years ago.

As it turned out, Glen and Joan's Swan St home was in up to its neck, so it was lucky I put the wedding pictures up on a shelf, or it might have put a dampener on their 60th anniversary this week.

The happy Rosewood couple will mark the milestone with friends tomorrow, having already celebrated with family members last weekend.

Glen, a Jersey cow enthusiast who pursued a career in the mines, married Joan at the Congregational Church on East St on December 20, 1958.

The Reverend Graham Hall wed the couple and called on every anniversary since that day to congratulate them. Despite reaching the ripe old age of 92, The Rev will also personally visit the couple tomorrow.

"Staying married so long involves a lot of give and take,” Joan said.

"You've got to respect each other and talk things through.

"I know I have dragged Glen along to a lot of things he probably didn't want to go to, and he's done the same to me.

"Life wasn't meant to be easy and you've got to work at it.”

Glen's advice wasn't quite as diplomatic.

"Husbands have got to learn to do as they are told,” he said with a cheeky grin.

The pair met on the train. Joan was on her way home to Rosewood and Glen was on his way to a cricket game.

"We kept looking at each other,” Joan remembers.

"I later asked someone in Walloon who he was and they told me he had a girlfriend.”

Their fate was sealed a few weeks later when Glen spotted June at the Rosewood picture theatre and asked to sit next to her.

The couple welcomed three children: Julieann, Donalee and Rodney into the world, and now boast eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.