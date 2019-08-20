Milestone celebration party planned for Ipswich kindy

EXCITEMENT is in the air at one Ipswich kindergarten as its students prepare for a special milestone event this weekend.

The Jacaranda St Community Kindergarten is turning 40, and to celebrate the community is invited to come and take part in the festivities.

Co-director Maree Whitby said it would be nice to see families who attended the centre come back for a few hours of fun.

"We have lots of families who have bought their kids here to us," Ms Whitby said.

"It's always nice to teach a child and then see their siblings come a few years later."

The kindergarten has been located on Jacaranda St since it first opened in 1979, but did move into a old church building on the site.

"That gives the centre a little bit of extra history," Ms Whitby said.

"We have always been on the one site, but when the church became empty the centre was moved into the bigger space."

The celebration, which will be held from 10am-2pm on Saturday, will feature activities for everyone to enjoy.

"For our 40th anniversary we will have a petting zoo, a free sausage sizzle, a plant sale, market stalls and of course a cake, which will be cutting at 1pm," Ms Whitby said.

"Our parents have also been amazing by helping to bake lots of items which we will sell at a bake sale."

The Jacaranda St Community Kindergarten is located at 114 Jacaranda St, North Booval.