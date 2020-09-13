Menu
Steven Miles Will Hold a Press Conference
Zero new cases for Queensland

13th Sep 2020 9:52 AM
There have been no new coronavirus cases recorded in Queensland.

Queensland's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles is providing an update on COVID-19.

He said there were no new confirmesd cases in the 24 hours to this morning. Thirty active cases remain.

The update comes after Mr Miles attacked Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday over his "extraordinary" criticism of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her refusal to allow a woman to attend her father's funeral.

Mr Miles labelled Mr Morrison's attack as "planned and orchestrated" leading up to the Queensland election.

He asked if Mr Morrison "had ever cried" over issues such as aged care deaths or the Ruby Princess disaster.

In yesterday's update, Mr Miles said Queensland had recorded three new cases of COVID-19. Those three cases include two girls aged under 10 and a man in his 20s.

They were all in quarantine when they tested positive and form part of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre-Queensland Correctional Services Academy coronavirus cluster of 48 people.

There have been 1,149 total confirmed cases. Six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Miles provides update on COVID-19

