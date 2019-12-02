Migration from school to school hits sixtieth birthday

Bremer High school leaders (from left) Jessica Lanke, Reuben Bernardo, Taletha Solomon, and Matthew Teske prepare to bury the time capsule at the school on November 29, 2019.

IT HAS been 60 years since Bremer State High School's class of '59 made the fabled trek from Silkstone State School up to the then-new campus at the corner of Blackstone and Grange Rd.

Original Bremer High student Blair Thomson helps bury the time capsule.

Original class member Blair Thomson was among that first group to carry classroom equipment from the old school to the new, where the only building that stood at the time was the old manual arts block.

It was only due to dreaded black soil that the original Bremer High grounds were abandoned in 2010, making way for a new school on Warwick Rd, where today's students enjoy facilities that people of Mr Thomson's vintage could only dream about.

"I loved every minute of my four years at Bremer and I didn't want to leave at the end of it," Mr Thomson said during a special ceremony to celebrate the school's 60th anniversary yesterday.

Members of the Bremer High class of 1959 celebrate the burying of a time capsule on November 29, 2019.

As good as the old times were, Mr Thomson said he would love to be in the shoes of today's children.

"The kids now can design and build their own drones; it is an entirely new world."

A time capsule containing a few memorable items was buried near the new school's administration block yesterday.