MIGRANT and disconnected families will benefit from the launch of five new community hubs across Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council is working with Community Hubs Australia (CHA) to bring the services to schools in key suburbs in July this year.

CHA already manages 39 centres in Queensland, News South Wales and Victoria, offering English classes, playgroups, vocational training and other programs.

Expressions of interest to host the hubs will open to schools in April.