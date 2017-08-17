Mighty models in full flight

GOT a passion for planes? Then Gratton Airfield is the place to be this weekend.

The fourth annual Large Model Fly In at Gratton Airfield promises to be quite the spectacle with 30-40 pilots from all over Queensland and New South Wales bringing 80-100 models aircraft and all their best moves.

Calvert Radio Aero Modelers Society secretary Warren Hathaway said the planes were large scale replicas of full scale flying aircraft from throughout the ages.

FLY IN: Head to Gratton Airfield this weekend to catch model aircraft in action. Mal O'Neill

"We have planes representing WW1, between the wars, WW2, modern jets and civilian aircraft,” Mr Hathaway said.

"The technology is always changing and improving so we now planes with electric motors... and full working jet motors the same as what's in a plane you might fly in from Melbourne to Brisbane in, just miniaturised for model airplanes.”

A 'fly in' rather than a competition, there will be continuous flying throughout the whole weekend as well as a special air display between 12-1pm on both days and commentary all the way through.

"It's a really good family day out and there's plenty of opportunities to get a good view of the planes... if the weather stays like this it will be the best event we've ever had. Everything is ready to go,” he said.

But the action isn't only confined to the air - this year there will be model tank displays and battles on Saturday and Sunday at 10am and 2pm.

"They've set up bridges, rivers and hills and that sort of thing and some of these tanks are up to 150kg in weight so that will be a bit of fun to see.”

The event has attracted crowds of between 1000-1500 in previous years and organisers are hoping for a good turnout again this year.

Gates open and 8am with flying from 9am. Entry is $5 for adults and free for children under the age of 16.

There will be food and drinks on sale through the weekend as well as raffles, hobby retail stores and a swap and sell.

Parking is available at the airfield which is on Bourkes Road at Calvert, off the Rosewood-Laidley Road. Just follow the signs from Calvert Station Road.