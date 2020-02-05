Mighty Ipswich Rangers to enlist new recruits at free club sign-on day

RUGBY UNION: Potential players and parents have a chance to meet teammates and coaches at Ipswich Rangers’ sign-on this Saturday from 3pm at Woodend Park.

As well as greeting those they will play under and alongside, attendees will be able to fire any queries they may have relating to the upcoming season at committee members.

There will be a free sausage sizzle and pass the ball games.

Club president Rohan McPhail said the event was aimed at new recruits and players could also register online via the Rugby Xplorer App available through the App Store and Google Play if they preferred.

He said it was an opportunity to touch base and learn important details of the massive year of rugby ahead.

“Sign-on day will introduce new players to the club and they can have any questions they may have answered,” he said.

“Our regulars can still sign-up online but I encourage new people to come down and check out the clubhouse.”

McPhail said the recently-elected committee would prioritise player development and retention across all levels.

He said there were no guarantees but the club hoped to field teams in all age groups.

Sign-on day is open to all ages from tiny tots to seniors.

Rangers is looking to add under-16, under-18 and junior colts (17 and 18 year-olds) boys’ outfits in order to ensure a pathway exists all the way from juniors to seniors. The colts are to play a shortened season through February and March leading into school rugby seasons. The Woodend club will also field a senior women’s side for the second year. Accordingly, it is seeking players for these age groups.

“We are really trying to build teams in the 15, 16, 17 and 18s boys and senior women,” McPhail said.

“There is a big push on. We need five or six more 17 or 18-year-olds, more 16s and ladies.”