Mighty 79 premiers to inspire dog fight

RUGBY LEAGUE: Pack mentality will be the West End Bulldogs greatest weapon this weekend as the 1979 premiership-winning outfit assembles for the round 19 clash with the Swifts Bluebirds.

The tenacious Bulldogs toppled the Bluebirds from their perch back in '79.

It has been an educational but at times difficult season for the latest edition but they will strive to replicate the grand final heroics of yesteryear at the kennel on Sunday afternoon.

West End Bulldogs coach Jae Woodward said he hoped the presence of some of the club's greats would encourage his young squad to play out of its skin.

"We want to be consistent,” he said.

"We've only got two games left so we've got no excuses.

"We don't want to leave anything in the tank.”

Woodward said there had been some healthy pre-game banter involving both coaches and the likes of former West End and Swifts personalities Darren Berrel and Marcus Spence.

He will be counting on his side doing its talking on the field.

"Hopefully, the boys show up with the right attitude,' he said

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said the Bluebirds were well aware the 40th reunion was a special occasion for the Bulldogs and they would be looking to spoil the party.

"We'll need to be switched on,” he said. "West End is hard to read.

"There is no way we're taking them lightly.”

O'Donohue said his troops had endured a gruelling boot camp with club stalwart Wayne Finch in an effort to sharpen their fitness down the home stretch.

The Swifts mentor said his team could finish no lower than fourth and it would look to build as key players returned from injury bolstering it to full strength.

He said all of the top four teams had challenging runs into the semi-finals and that would make for some evenly balanced and gripping contests.

Swifts will be without Tele Salesa, Harold Mosby and Aaron Nemani who are recovering from niggling injuries.

Tomorrow nightWest End's legends will enjoy dinner and drinks at the The Strand in North Ipswich, which is owned by Greg Morrissey who featured in the 1979 Bulldogs.

Tom Bushnell