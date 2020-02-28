Midwife delivers her best friend's babies

Being a good friend can mean different things to a lot of people but for Kimberley Anderson it means delivering her best friend's babies.

Kimberley met Teegen Westmarsh seven years ago when they both worked in the dispatch room at the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"We were work friends then, but not particularly close," Kimberley said.

Seven years later the two friends have joined an intake of 60 other registered nurses and midwives as part of West Moreton Health's 12-month graduate program.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles welcomed the graduates to the Queensland Health family.

"Joining the Queensland Health team is such a great chance for aspiring nurses to go straight from finishing their degrees to kickstarting their careers," Mr Miles said.

While still a midwifery student, Kimberley assisted in the births of two of Teegen's babies.

"They were just the best experiences," Kimberley said.

"Helping someone give birth is, I don't know, it feels like your heart expands."

Kimberley is working as a graduate midwife at Ipswich Hospital while Teegen has started her clinical nursing placement at Esk Hospital.

"I put all my eggs in one basket in applying to Ipswich Hospital," Kimberley said.

"I did all my university placements here and was very well supported.

"I also like the community-based maternity clinic programs West Moreton Health runs. For many women, it means they can go to a clinic close to home for their pregnancy care and only come to the hospital when they give birth."

The Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Karyn Ehren, said the nurses and midwives had arrived at a very important time for the profession: The International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

"Nursing and Midwifery are extremely fulfilling careers and our new graduates will gain valuable experience at our hospitals throughout the West Moreton region."

State Member for Ipswich Jen Howard congratulated the nursing and midwifery graduates on their appointment.

"The nurses and midwives in the West Moreton Health region perform an amazing role 365 days of the year in caring for residents on the wards, in the birthing suites and out in the community," Ms Howard said.

"There is much laughter and tears ahead of them and we wish them all the best in their careers."