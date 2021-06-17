Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blake Edward Coomber, 26, was sentenced for supplying drugs.
Blake Edward Coomber, 26, was sentenced for supplying drugs.
News

‘Middleman’ caught selling MDMA pills to friends

Aisling Brennan
17th Jun 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sippy Downs man who supplied MDMA pills and marijuana to friends was caught after police searched the phone of his late housemate.

Blake Edward Coomber pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday to 15 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The court heard police had discovered messages on the phone of Coomber's friend, who had died, with conversations about supplying the drugs.

The man's death was deemed non-suspicious.

Police later searched Coomber's parents' home in Nambour, where he assisted officers with their inquiries.

Coomber was found to have supplied MDMA 13 times and marijuana twice between December 2019 and April 2020.

The court heard Coomber acted as "the middleman" and was getting the drugs from his supplier to his clients.

Coomber, who works as a support worker, was sentenced to 18 months on probation.

Judge Glen Cash did not record a conviction in the hope Coomber could continue his employment which required him to have no criminal convictions.

"This is the only chance ever to be extended to you," Judge Cash said.

For help, call Lifeline on 131 114.

Originally published as 'Middleman' caught selling MDMA pills to friends

drug supply charges editors picks maroochydore district court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government identifies ‘ideal’ site for satellite hospital

        Premium Content Government identifies ‘ideal’ site for satellite hospital

        Health A 2.7 hectare parcel of land has been identified as the preferred site for the Ipswich satellite hospital.

        • 17th Jun 2021 11:00 AM
        Investigators probing fire at takeaway, house

        Premium Content Investigators probing fire at takeaway, house

        News Firefighters forced their way into the takeaway shop after rushing to the scene of...

        Teenage driver killed in early morning highway crash

        Premium Content Teenage driver killed in early morning highway crash

        News Police have released new details about a fatal crash on the Brisbane Valley...

        Ipswich’s leading race winner reveals Cup Day hopes

        Premium Content Ipswich’s leading race winner reveals Cup Day hopes

        Horses Former Eye Liner Stakes winner Tony Gollan enjoys bringing his horses to Ipswich...