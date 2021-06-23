Mid year report: See the key Jets performers, weaknesses

Jets Buzz

Michael Nunn

I JUST finished reading and writing my year four reports this week, all 68 pages of them.

The Ipswich Jets are at the halfway mark of the season and reports are due.

Attack: The Jets have scored 38 tries this season, which places them 12th in the Intrust Super Cup. The best attacking side is the left with 18 tries. Ipswich have only scored four tries from kicks.

The Jets have scored 33 of their 38 tries from 0-20 metres out.

Ipswich don’t really have a dominate half with 102 points scored in the first half and 127 scored in the second period.

The Jets average 20 points a game. Josh Cleeland is the Jets leading points scorer with 85 points from two tries, 38 goals and one field goal.

The Jets are getting plenty of ball and completing sets but they have had problems converting it into tries.

The Jets lead the Intrust Super Cup for tackle breaks and possession, dummy half runs 227 and passing and offloading - 144.

Defence: The Jets have allowed 65 tries and missed 307 tackles. The six clubs that have missed fewer tackles are the top six.

The Jets have made 2647 tackles and the opposition has made 2798 tackles so the Jets are doing less tackling per game. That’s 240 tackles per game against 254 tackles per game from the opposition.

The Jets top tackler is Keirran Moseley who has made 394 tackles from 11 games. The Jets best defensive third is the middle with only 15 tries.

The Jets halves breakdown is 184 points against in the first half and 183 in the second for a total of 367 points against.

Discipline: The Jets are the most penalised team in the Intrust Super Cup with 72 against - 17 are for ruck infringements or 23%.

Leadership: The Jets have a core group of Nat Neale, Tyson Lofipo, Josh Cleeland, Rich Pandia, Seb Pandia. Keirran Moseley and Ben White who have 821 games between them. Then it falls in leadership and experience to young players.

Lofipo, White, Cleeland, Rich Pandia, and Moseley have played every game so the Jets are getting a lot out of that core group.

Still learning how to win

THE Ipswich Jets have returned from Rockhampton on Sunday morning not beaten but heartbroken after the draw.

The Jets did enough to beat the Capras but two late field goals resulted in the game finishing 17-17.

It was the Jets first draw since the last round of 2019.

The Capras got off to a great start and led 16-2 at half time. The Jets came back hard in the second half and it were in front 17-16 with minutes to go before the Capras took the one point.

The Jets had 56% of the ball and completed at 74%.

An amazing 56 tackle breaks compared to the Capras 22 somehow still meant the Jets scored two tries.

The Jets missed a miserly 22 tackles compared to Central Queensland’s 56.

The Jets didn’t let in a try after halftime, which is a mighty defensive effort.

Two of the Jets best was Ben White and Blake Lenehan.

White played the full 80 minutes for the 11th time this year. White hasn’t spent a minute off the field in 2021.

The iron man got through 14 hit-ups and 134 metres but worth gold was his 33 tackles and no misses.

“Honestly our first half was terrible, we were side-to-side and the Capras scored three tries,” White said.

“They were a different side to the one we played down here.

“They were bigger and against the Pride we got to an edge quickly and they’d obviously done some video on that and were up quickly.

“We regrouped at half time and went back to playing direct and forward and then we rolled through them in the second half.

“If we’d played half as well in the first half as we did in the second we’d have won.

“The week off has come at a good time for us, we will get Nat Neale back and Zac Hetherington for the game against the Sunny Coast.”

Ipswich Jets impact player Blake Lenehan.

Off the bench, Lenehan was impact and all hair for 48 minutes of the game.

Lenehan’s 12 hit-ups and 127 metres kept the Jets moving when he came on and made 18 tackles.

“It was a disappointing first half, we just didn’t want to do the hard work, then in the second half we went back to basic football,” Lenehan said.

“Find your front, play the ball quickly and then you can attack on the back of that.

“The break will only be good if we all come back ready to play the Coast and win games on the way to the end of the season.”

The Jets will have the week off before tackling the Sunshine Coast Falcons in Ipswich.

Play of the game

THE ball went to Capras’ half Jack Madden who looked to knock over the field goal. The ball was charged down and pin balled round and into the arms of Jack Gibbons.

Jets Ratu Jope Rotavisoro took off and made a great cover defending tackle.

“He was bouncing along going for the try and he had a headstart on me,” Ratu said.

“Just hit him with everything and hopefully he didn’t get to the line.

“I thought that they might go for the field goal to get a draw but I think most of us were thinking they’d go for the win.

“It was disappointing to draw but we took some positives and move on to the Coast now.”

Cooper’s stat

THE Jets 17-17 draw against the Capras was their 18th draw in the Intrust Super Cup from 548 games.