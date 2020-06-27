Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Technology

Microsoft to permanently close most stores

27th Jun 2020 9:51 AM

Microsoft says it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the US and several others abroad where they sell laptops and other hardware.

Friday's announcement reflects what the company calls a "strategic change" for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft said it would "reimagine" the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney and at the US company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pre-tax charge of about $US450 million ($A657 million), or 5 US cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30.

The company didn't say if the move would result in lay-offs.

Originally published as Microsoft to permanently close most stores

business microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping readers hooked on exciting competitions

        premium_icon Keeping readers hooked on exciting competitions

        Sport QT papers were even delivered to the hundreds of competitors fishing over the weekend.

        Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        premium_icon Teacher allowed to work after sex videos with pornstar

        News A high school teacher made graphic sex videos with his partner

        QT journo led the charge for kids’ ward

        premium_icon QT journo led the charge for kids’ ward

        News Ipswich Hospital recalls story of journo who led fundraising efforts to start the...

        Dedicated QT reader makes the switch with just one click

        Dedicated QT reader makes the switch with just one click

        News One of our oldest readers isn't afraid to try her hand at digital