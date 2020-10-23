Micks Recall makes amends in Futurity final

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

TRAINER Jamie Hosking took out the 2020 Ipswich Futurity with burgeoning star Micks Recall producing another huge finish to snatch the crown.

Micks Recall won from Amber Boody’s Bow Baby who had beaten her in last week’s heats.

The bitch caught everyone’s attention when she rattled off a 30.14 win for Hosking at Ipswich last month. She went around a hot pot at Albion Park in the Molly Campbell Silver Dollars heats the next week but baulked at the first corner, causing Hosking to step her up to the 600 metres where she recorded two brilliant victories.

When asked about her pet distance, Hosking said he thought her future was at 600 metres and possibly beyond.

But while she was still eligible and capable of winning features like the Futurity, he wouldn’t hesitate to drop her back despite her bad habit of dropping back when pressured early.

The race was a spectacle for patrons who saw the early speed of Bow Baby and Mayoress easily get across from the outside boxes and take up the running.

All eyes were back in the field to see where Micks Recall and fellow backmarker Frieda Las Vegas were, when the former somehow snuck up the rail to sit third around the turn she was always in striking distance.

The leaders were brave, holding a margin over Micks Recall until they entered the straight where she gathered them up in a few bounds to take the Futurity in 30.56.

While Hosking was rapt to secure his chaser’s first feature race, he was immediately looking at what’s next entering her in the Listed Rising Stars at Albion Park.

It will be intriguing to see if Hosking’s keeps her over the 500 metres with the Ipswich Gold Cup approaching next month, or if he reverts to the middle distance, either way she’s a thrill to watch.

Trainer Peter O'Reilly with Flying Jet. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Flying Jet lands the Derby on home track

PETER O’Reilly’s Flying Jet is a constant theme in this column for one simple reason. He just keeps winning.

In the space of his past four starts, he’s run and won the heats and finals of the Bundaberg Cup and more recently the Ipswich Derby.

The dog’s consistency is a marvel. He may never win a Group One but every time O’Reilly turns him out for a race, whether it’s a three-day break or a couple of weeks, you know he’s going to ping the lids and look for the fence just as he did winning the Derby Saturday night.

The eight-time winner at track and distance was a surprise drifter late in the betting getting out to a very backable $4.40.

Support continued to come for Frog’s Hollow for Peter Wilson off the inside draw.

Flying Jet’s biggest challenge was beating fellow heat winner Hara’s Clyde out of the boxes.

He did it with ease, crossing him immediately and cutting off Frog’s Hollow as well on his way to the fence.

Wayne Scott’s Fernando Beach ensured he wasn’t going to have it all his own way sailing across from box eight to take a two-length lead with momentum down the back.

Flying Jet doesn’t have a vicious acceleration but he wears you down.

He continued to creep closer to the leader in the run, never getting away for the fence.

When the passage opened in the home running, he took it scoring by half a length in 30.46.

The win took the dog’s prize money in excess of $90,000 and he’s not yet two-and-a-half years old.

The next step is Group racing as O’Reilly backed him up in the Lismore Cup heats on Tuesday. He wasn’t successful there but the trainer known for travelling is sure to find him more suitable races.

His next assignment comes on Saturday night in an intriguing Free for All contest.

Star kennel mate Shakey Diesel, Group winner Infrared Lad, Free for All king Big Boy Bruce and Best 8 Albion Park dog Dervando are all engaged as the build0up to the Ipswich Cup continues.

Open My Mail delivers for Heilbronn

OPEN My Mail has not been the easiest dog to train for Matthew Heilbronn.

His racing manners can be described as enigmatic as best.

One thing never in question has been his ability and he showed all of it in last Friday’s Fifth Grade heat over the 431 metres.

The progeny of Glen Gallon, who is notoriously slow away before motoring home over the 500 metres, left the boxes like he was shot out of a gun, roaring to the front from box six where the only remaining question was how quick would he go.

The answer as 25.07 a time usually comparable with Best 8 company resulted in win six at start 49 for the chaser.

The dog turns four in April next year and will soon be eligible for master’s races at Albion Park on Thursday night’s where Heilbronn will be hoping he makes up for lost time and pads his wins and prize money.

Fitzgerald’s Flyer takes the short course slice

TRAINER David Fitzgerald took out the time of the day over the five 288 metre races last Friday.

Vintage Slice carved them up on debut at the track going 16.92, the maiden running smarter time than the Best 8 later on the card.

Aston Dee Bee/Velocity Breeze pup, who only a week ago made it to 18, months put the race to bed in the first few strides bolting across from box eight like he was in a solo trial.

The prospect had only two starts to his name for fifth and third over the Albion Park shorts but the dog was still met with strong support backed into $2.40 and duly saluted and clearly has above average ability.

Fitzgerald is set to keep him at Ipswich over the sprint trip in wake of the run. He may come up a short quote but deserves it on his first up showing.

Little Byrnes sets track alight on debut

SATURDAY’S card started with a bang when the John Catton trained Little Byrnes lived up to his short quote in the 431 metre maiden, a scorching 24.89 debut at just 18 months old.

The progeny of Barcia Bale and Mitchie Madam was an odds-on favourite for the race off his inside draw, but things almost went pear shaped at the start when he came out and went directly right.

Thankfully he anticipated the start so well it didn’t matter as he avoided contact spearing from the middle of the track down to the fence as he really got going down the back.

The end margin was a widening seven lengths in the brilliant time.

Catton clearly has a huge opinion of the pup entering him in the Listed Rising Stars at Albion Park despite just the single start to his name.

The dog is sure to be back at Ipswich sooner or later depending how far he goes in the series, Catton is a big advocate of using the grades and different distances at Ipswich before looking at bigger targets.

Keep your eyes peeled for Little Byrnes in his 500 metre Novice.