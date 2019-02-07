Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy to kill himself in July 2014. Picture: AP
Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy to kill himself in July 2014. Picture: AP
Crime

Conviction for encouraging suicide upheld

by Staff writers
7th Feb 2019 7:04 AM

A US court has ruled that Michelle Carter, now 22, should serve her full 15-month sentence for coaxing her boyfriend to take his own life.

Carter was 17 when her boyfriend Conrad Roy, then 18, told her of his plans to commit suicide.

Roy was in his truck and texted Carter that he was having second thoughts but she insisted he "get back in" the truck.

Carter was sentenced to 15 months for involuntary manslaughter, a ruling that Massachusetts' highest court has upheld.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

"The evidence against the defendant proved that, by her wanton or reckless conduct, she caused the victim's death by suicide. Her conviction of involuntary manslaughter as a youthful offender is not legally or constitutionally infirm. The judgment is therefore affirmed," the court ordered in a 33-page decision written by Justice Scott L. Kafker.

Carter Roy III. Picture: Supplied
Carter Roy III. Picture: Supplied

 

Michelle Carter. Picture: AP
Michelle Carter. Picture: AP

 

Carter also faces a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Roy's mother in Norfolk Superior Court.

That case is next scheduled to be heard March 6.

 

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call triple-0.

More Stories

Show More
conrad roy crime michelle carter suicide

Top Stories

    Doctor goes public on hospital crisis

    premium_icon Doctor goes public on hospital crisis

    Health A fed-up Queensland doctor has taken the extraordinary step of blowing the whistle on bed shortages and patient safety concerns plaguing his hospital and others.

    • 7th Feb 2019 7:05 AM
    Driver's three high alcohol readings 'a significant concern'

    premium_icon Driver's three high alcohol readings 'a significant concern'

    Crime Repeat drink driver ramps up

    • 7th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
    Warning: Contaminated feta demands urgent recall

    Warning: Contaminated feta demands urgent recall

    News The cheese may contain E.colu contamination

    • 7th Feb 2019 6:26 AM
    Lion excited at prospect of club's Springfield move

    premium_icon Lion excited at prospect of club's Springfield move

    AFL Christensen welcomes new den out west.

    • 7th Feb 2019 6:00 AM