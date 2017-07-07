20°
Michael Purcell wants to join the NRL 'fox'

Joel Gould
| 7th Jul 2017 5:56 PM
DREAM AWAITS: Jets flyer Michael Purcell once ran down a kangaroo out west. Now he is aiming to run down a spot in an NRL system like Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr.
DREAM AWAITS: Jets flyer Michael Purcell once ran down a kangaroo out west. Now he is aiming to run down a spot in an NRL system like Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr.

SPEED. You've either got it or you haven't in rugby league.

Jets try scoring whiz Michael Purcell and Melbourne Storm speed demon Josh Addo-Carr have it in abundance and are both electrifying their respective competitions.

Purcell has 16 tries this season in the Intrust Super Cup. Addo-Carr has 13 for Melbourne in the NRL.

Purcell, 23, is an admirer of Addo-Carr and wants to follow in his footsteps and prove himself at the next level.

"I really like the way he plays,” Purcell said.

"I love his speed. You can't coach speed. When you watch Josh it is great when he really opens up.

"It would be a dream come true to get picked up by the NRL as an Indigenous boy because rugby league is such a big part of your culture and your life.

"I'd love to get that chance. If the opportunity should arise I would grab it with both hands.”

Addo-Carr and Purcell are confident characters. Purcell flashed a big smile when he said he wouldn't mind a foot race against the Storm winger.

"I'm not sure who is the fastest . . . but I think I might have him,” Purcell grinned.

The two Indigenous talents are of similar build. The Storm website lists Addo-Carr at 86kg and 184cm while Purcell is 75kg and 180cm.

They are both lithe in build and scintillating each time they touch the ball.

Addo-Carr, 21, is one of the most improved players in the NRL and one of the Storm's best week-in and week-out.

FLYING: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm scores during the Round 16 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
FLYING: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm scores during the Round 16 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Contributed

Jets co-coach Ben Walker said Purcell has the ability to make it in the big time.

"Purcey does stuff weekly that is freakish and if he was in the right environment with the right coaching there is no reason why he couldn't make it in the NRL,” he said.

"Matt Bowen was a whippet and so was Brett Hodgson. There are a whole heap of little fellas that have made it in the NRL.

"With Purcey's skill set, speed and courage there is no reason why he can't go to the next level.

"I love watching Addo-Carr play myself, but he relies purely on his speed I reckon. Michael is fast but not Marmin Barba fast. He relies on his smarts a lot more and fortunately he has got them.”

Jets chairman Steve Johnson said Purcell would succeed at the NRL level.

He highlighted how the Jets flyer has endurance and pace, and plenty of courage.

"Michael was part of the Robert de Castella marathon program as a 17-year-old where de Castella took a number of young Indigenous athletes and trained them up to run the New York Marathon,” Johnson said.

"Michael had famously just recovered from cancer when he ran the marathon.

"Later on he was then drifting around the Warrego (region) scoring tries at will and the legend of Michael Purcell grew and grew.

"He would come on at half-time for teams and score six tries in the second half.

"We heard of him and encouraged him to come to the Jets and he finally did after Keiron Lander convinced him.

"Then famously again, he scored five tries in a BRL game for the Jets and scored five more the week after. So we had to pick him in first grade.

"Michael knows how to score a try, like Marmin Barba. You can't coach that. You can't teach it.”

Johnson said Purcell, known as "the kangaroo catcher'', reminded him of Addo-Carr, nicknamed "the fox''.

Purcell's nickname came about after he ran down a kangaroo as a young fella out west.

When asked to elaborate on that, Purcell indicated it wasn't the only occasion he had done so.

"The fox has got beautiful light feet and tremendous pace off the mark and so has Michael,” Johnson said.

"They both have blinding acceleration but the great thing about the fox and the kangaroo catcher is their anticipation. When something is on they bob up.

"Michael can be a success in the NRL. He scored tries in the bush. He scored tries in the BRL and he scores tries with us in first grade.

"Michael could become a superstar and inspire a generation of rugby league players if given the opportunity.”

The Jets face a strong Souths-Logan side on Sunday and will need to contain a big forward pack with plenty of NRL experience.

Ipswich is four points outside the top six and must win this game to keep their finals hopes alive.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ben walker intrust super cup ipswich jets josh addo-carr melbourne storm michael purcell nrl

