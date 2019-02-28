Porn star ‘deflated’ in scary incident

Porn star turned sports presenter Mia Khalifa claims getting hit in the boob by an 80mph hockey puck "saved my life" after undergoing surgery.

Stunning Mia is recovering with her boyfriend in Los Angeles following the four-hour "fat grafting" operation to fix her damaged implant.

Beverly Hills-based Dr Jay Calvert, a plastic surgeon expert, performed the procedure, which involved transferring fat from one part of Mia's body to her breast.

He explained the "deflated boob" was partly caused due to the position of her implant, which was about seven or eight years old.

Mia, 26, said: "Getting hit by the hockey puck damaged my breast but saved my life!"

When ruptured, saline and silicone from breast implants can leak into the body and cause serious infection.

The older the implant, the more likely it is to burst.

Dr Calvert warned the op was just a temporary fix and Mia will need to undergo surgery again in about ten years.

Mia winced in pain as she uploaded a video showing off severe bruising on her lower back following the op.

Posting a video of herself in a car with her boyfriend, Swedish chef Robert Sandberg, and another of herself resting with a friend, she wrote: "I am so lucky to have these two amazing men taking care of me during my recovery.

"Between @robertsandberg's sweet touch and love, and @jerfsolo's comedic relief, I almost wish I could have surgery every month just to get to spend this down time with my favorite boys.

"I love y'all so much. Thank you for taking such good care of me in your own ways ♥️"

Robert said: "A four hour easy surgery caused by a hockey puck went really good for my princess.

"Now we are home to get some rest and she is in very good hands. I Love you so much my warrior @miakhalifa".

Mia, who co-hosts a sports podcast, was watching the NHL Stanley Cup Play-Off between her beloved Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning when the six-ounce disk smashed into one of her 34E boobs last year.

The American-Lebanese beauty, who was voted Pornhub's most-viewed actress before quitting the adult movie industry, was left terrified after being struck.

She told the Daily Star: "I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming.

"I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere.

"I got to take it home, it was the single greatest souvenir any hockey fan can get: a game-used puck that comes at you and hits you.

"They're really heavy, it's pure rubber, they go at about 80mph. My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year."

Mia has recently delved into English sport and revealed herself to be a huge West Ham fan.

In the Hammers' 1-0 win over Arsenal in January, she enjoyed VIP treatment at the London Stadium, including a walk through the tunnel where Lucas Perez was caught ogling the ex-porn star.