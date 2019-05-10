'Me gusta': Ipswich one step closer to Taco Bell

WHILE there's still no official date for Taco Bell's opening in Ipswich, plans are progressing for the touted 24/7 store.

The latest update, as of April 24, shows the development application lodged with Ipswich City Council has no further requirements.

If approved by Ipswich City Council, a Taco Bell restaurant with an ability to operate 24/7 will replace the region's last Sizzler at Booval.

The site on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Barrett St into Taco Bell's fifth Queensland store.

According to the application the Taco Bell would have the ability to operate 24/7, "should customer demand warrant it".

Plans for Taco Bell at Booval. Contributed

The existing building would be maintained while a drive-through with space for 12 vehicles and an outdoor dining area would be created.

Collins Foods, the company tasked with building more than 50 Taco Bell stores in the next three years, also owns Sizzler.

The Tex-Mex global goliath Taco Bell quietly opened its Australian test store in Annerley.

Now the brand's operators say the outlet has been such a success it's full steam ahead to start rolling out the takeaway chain nationwide.

It could see the few remaining Sizzlers disappear, only to reopen as Taco Bells.

Taco Bell has enjoyed a resurgence in Australia after opening its Annerley store last year.

Just twelve Sizzler restaurants remain across Australia.

Ipswich residents will be forced to travel to Toowoomba or Loganholme for their cheesy-toast fix.