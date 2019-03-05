Mexican Nick may be best one yet

WINNING & GRINNING: A much more appreciable Nick Kyrgios accepts his sombrero and trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final of the Mexican Open.

BRANDISHING an ear to ear grin and an outlandishly large sombrero, Nick Kyrgios cut a much more promising figure following his 6-3, 6-4 Mexican Open final win over Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Acapulco rarely draws the eye of international tennis fans, but as the 23-year-old commenced his giant-killing run in Mexico last week the world tuned in to bear witness.

As much as Aussies love to lay into the oft-frustrating Canberran, it is because we have front row seats to what everyone feels is a sitcom on wasted talent.

In Mexico, fans were treated to a kaleidoscopic Kyrgios, producing required shot after required shot en-route to the final.

The mixture of booming serves and scintillating ground strokes proved too much for Kyrgios' high profile opponents through the preliminary rounds; his hit-list including Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Rafael Nadal.

Against Zverev, it was his net game which made the difference.

There was the occasional glimpse of 'Nonchalant Nick' - his failed underarm serve against Nadal comes to mind.

But it is easier to take the bad with the good when Kyrgios produces the kind of 'good' he did to upset the world number two.

However you slice it, you cannot deny Kyrgios is, as Phil Lutton wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald this week, "pure tennis box office”.

Just how Kyrgios' sitcom plays out is still anyone's guess. The potential is there to span a decade, and be a smash-hit success akin to 'Friends', or he could just as easily fall into the Netflix category of one-and-done wonders.

His friendly banter with Zverev and much more appreciable personality in Mexico has offered hope that at least this season of the Kyrgios sitcom might be a good one.

This is the kind of performance which wins you fans, Nick. Let's keep this up.