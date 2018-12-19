Seven months on, future of Ipswich hotel is still unclear

ALL is quiet at Metro Hotel despite several months passing since the facility was due to be transformed into an aged-care facility.

Oracle Care flagged its intention in May to purchase the CBD hotel and turn it into a 99-bed aged-care facility

Negotiations between Metro Hotels and Oracle Care have since stalled.

Metro Hotel Group declined to comment when contacted by the QT; Oracle did not respond.

According to real estate data the South St property is still owned by Metro Hotels.

The first elderly residents were due to move into the facility by February next year.

The hotel is still taking bookings for rooms beyond February of next year.

Oracle previously said the facility would provide "a premium service option to ageing residents of Ipswich" and create more than 200 jobs during the redevelopment.

The building was last sold for $16 million in 2011.

Under the proposal for it to be transformed into an aged-care facility, 79 suites containing 99 beds would be available.

The hotel's ground-floor cafe, bar and restaurant, wellness centre, beauty salon and function areas will be maintained for use by both residents and the public.

The proposal was welcomed by the Council of the Ageing, who said it would improve care choices for the elderly.

Players in Ipswich's tourism industry were concerned the loss of the central hotel would leave a void in the accommodation market.