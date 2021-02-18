Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Meth, weed: ‘Maybe you don’t know what you’re taking’

Hugh Suffell
18th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
A Magistrate told a man he may not know what drugs he was taking after he appeared in the Gatton court charged with drug driving.

Lee Charles Miller pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8, after he was charged on November 21, 2020, with one charge of driving while a drug was present in his system.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Miller was intercepted driving on Fairway Drive, Hatton Vale.

Miller provided a specimen of his saliva for analysis, which confirmed the presence of meth and cannabis in his system.

In court, Miller disputed he had taken one of the two drugs to which Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll replied “maybe you don’t know what you are taking”.

Miller replied “I can’t argue with that,” and was fined for the offence.

Magistrate Carroll fined Miller $300, ordered to pay within two months.

Miller was also disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

