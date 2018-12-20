Meth-using tradie driving without licence

WARNING: Caine Russell Beattie leaves court after being foung guilty of a series of road crimes.

WARNING: Caine Russell Beattie leaves court after being foung guilty of a series of road crimes. Ross Irby

A TRADIE who has never held a drivers licence was allowed to walk away from an Ipswich court on parole after he was sentenced to a jail term for a swag of driving offences.

Caine Russell John Beattie, 26, apleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when he had never held a licence; drug driving (methylamphetamine in his system); two charges of driving when unlicensed - repeat offender; possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) at Brassall on August 2; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle on April 10 on Pine Mt Road; obstructing police; and not having the authority to possess ammunition at Brassall on July 8.

Magistrate Andy Cridland sentenced the Goodna boiler maker to four months jail with immediate release to parole.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi told the court Beattie had prior drug and driving offences and should have been under no illusion about his licence status when stopped by police but continued to get behind the wheel of a car.

Police sought a jail sentence of four to six months, suspended for 18 months, and a probation order of 18 months.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Beattie had stayed out of trouble since 2013 but then accrued two disqualified drive offences on the same day.

In February 2017 he was sentenced on a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charge, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and entering premises with intent.

"He accepts drugs have been a problem for him. He didn't deal well with some personal issues,” Mr Fairclough said.

"He says he is clean and not using drugs and and is clearly at the point where something more than fines need to be imposed.”

Mr Cridland said Beattie's history included three offences for driving when disqualified, and he had received a jail term for dangerous driving.

He said that realistically a jail term was the only suitable penalty for Beattie's driving offences.

Beatrie received one month (cumulative) for failing to appear at court, and two penalties of three months jail (to be concurrent).

He was fined $1200 for some offences and disqualified three months on each of the five traffic related offences.

Mr Cridland warned Beattie that if he was brought back before the court he would serve jail time.