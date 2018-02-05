Meth supplier walks after being caught in police sting

A single mum who sought the drug ice in an offer to supply, including an amount of 1.75grams, will not serve any jail time for the offences.

Heidi Patricia Schultz was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month jail term, immediately suspended, when she went before the District Court in Ipswich.

Schultz, 39, pleaded guilty to two offences committed more than 12-months ago of supplying a dangerous drug methylamphetamine on October 24, 2016 at Redbank Plains, and supplying methylamphetamine on November 4, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said Schultz was ensnared in a police operation targeting another person through her contact with him for drugs.

He said it was concerning Schultz had offended when on a good behaviour bond.

In a conversation with the man Schultz said she "had some people coming from Fortitude Valley and who wanted half a ball (1.75grams)."

Then on November 4 Mr Jackson said she again had contact with the man "about providing an ounce of methylamphetamine". But this amount was eventually reduced to a quarter of an ounce (7 grams).

Schultz was arrested and charged in May, 2017.

Mr Jackson said the charges relate to an act to supply.

"Particularly concerning is the amounts of drug discussed, when she initially began talking about an ounce of the drug. Then reduced to a quarter of an ounce," he said.

"In my submission a person obtaining that level of drug has either a very significant addiction, or intention to supply at least part of that."

Mr Jackson said it was spreading the danger of methylamphetamine in the community, with a risk of commerciality.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC noted that in the first charge involving 1.75 grams there was no suggestion any of it was to be retained for personal use as the conversation seems to disclose Schultz has someone to buy it.

Mr Jackson saying it was an exercise of "on-passing" the drug, displaying significant criminality to supply.

Defence barrister Tim Ryan said they were not actual supplies, and at the time Schultz, Killarney raised, was dependant on methylamphetamine.

"In the absence of being actual supplies puts this in the less serious (offence)," he said in submission.

Mr Ryan also put before the court some underlying health issues of depression and anxiety suffered at the time.

And Schultz through her work had displayed "a generosity of spirit" to others that sets her apart from someone involved in anti-social behaviours.

"This drug is known for its highly-addictive qualities. Its effects are visited daily on our city, with assaults on people, emergency service, hospital workers," Judge Horneman-Wren told her.

"Visited on us in the costs of their crimes and violence to others."

Accepting her rehabilitative steps, Judge Horneman-Wren immediately released her to parole.