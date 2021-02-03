Meth mum jailed after 1600km $15k crime spree

A mother has been jailed after appearing in court for 25 drug-fuelled offences.

A Townsville mum-of-four has been jailed for 25 outrageous drug-fuelled offences, leaving a trail of destruction from Cairns down to Logan which caused more than $15,000 damage, none of which will be repaid.

Vincent woman Shontelle Alicia-Shay Hall, 25, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court to all offences, which were committed between November 3, 2019 - August 30, 2020.

She has been in custody since September 3, a period of five months.

The most serious of her offending was five break-and-enters committed on August 14 and August 19 last year against secure carparks in Brisbane CBD.

Vincent woman Shontelle Alicia-Shay Hall, 25. Picture: Facebook

Hall also pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and other sundry offences including possessing and receiving tainted property, shoplifting, possessing drug utensils and needles, and failing to appear for court dates.

The drug offences largely related to methamphetamine and cannabis use.

The court heard Hall had four children aged four or less and had just spent her 25th birthday behind bars.

Hall had only one prior page of criminal history prior to today's sentence.

It was submitted on her behalf that she "ran amok" after falling into a pattern of addiction brought upon by a relationship with a drug user.

Hall was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment and placed on 12 months' probation.

She was granted immediate parole having served five months, her first stint in jail.

Magistrate Clare Kelly declined to make an order that Hall repay more than $15,000 worth of damage caused during her rampage.

Convictions were recorded on all counts.

The court heard she will be living with her parents in Rockhampton upon her release.

