METH LAB: Family's warning, my dog was high on ice

BEARY LUCKY: Labrador Bear Roux is lucky to be alive after eating meth left in the dunes at Stumers Creek off-leash dog beach, at Coolum.

WHEN a Coast woman saw her dog eating something in the sand dunes at a popular beach, she never expected it would have been methamphetamine.

Tanya Roux took her dog Bear for a walk at Stumers Creek off-leash area, at Coolum, and upon returning home he began vomiting and showing signs of paralysis.

He was rushed to Peregian Springs Vet Surgery and an overnight stay in the emergency unit returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

"It was horrible, dogs often eat things on the beach they shouldn't but you would never expect it to be meth," Ms Roux said.

"I felt really shocked when the vet told me because I come from South Africa where our beaches can be dangerous but you don' expect that on the Sunshine Coast.

"It could have been someone's child that ingested that."

Baby Tristan Roux plays in the sand with his dogs Bella and Bear, at the very beach Bear ingested meth at.

Vet Dr Kate Story said she had never come across a case like it.

"He was hyper-salivating and every time he lifted his head he would get wobbly in his back legs, he was unable to walk," Dr Story said.

"Because they had been down at the beach we thought it may have been a snake bite or toadfish toxicity, but I certainly wasn't expecting the cause to be what it was.

"I've seen dogs who have ingested marijuana but never methamphetamine, it was pretty shocking."

Luckily Bear survived the ordeal, with the veterinary staff working overnight to flush the toxins out of his body.

He had no damage to his liver or kidneys.

Dr Story said it was the Roux family's quick thinking which saved his life.

"It was lucky Bear had very vigilant owners who were so onto it, realising the symptoms were related to toxins," Dr Story said.

"He is a pretty old dog, almost 11, so that amount of drugs could have done a lot of damage.

"It could've have been far worse if it was a child or a smaller dog who had come across the drugs."

The Roux family are devastated after their dog Bear ate meth left in the dunes at their favourite Sunshine Coast beach.

Bear is now recovering at home and Dr Story said she was hopeful the incident wouldn't leave him with long-term damage.

Ms Roux wanted to send a message to Coast parents and dog owners to be cautious on the beach.

"I feel violated that this has happened and now we have to keep a watchful eye when we go to the beach," she said.

"Bear nearly didn't make it and my dogs are my everything, they are like my other children.

"I have raised the issue with local police as it is school holidays and the beaches are packed, however they said that not much can be done."

Dr Story and Ms Roux believe it was possible the drugs were in a candy form.

"The vet did some research and apparently that's the new thing," Ms Roux said.

"The whole situation was devastating and unnecessary."