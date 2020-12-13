Meth-fuelled crime wave comes to end after car crash

A METH addiction was blamed for a man’s crime wave in which he ended up with a haul of stolen goods.

It all came undone when he was caught crashing a stolen ute.

The owner of the stolen Holden saw it and was following the driver at the time of the crash, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

It had been stolen from Woodend the day before but now had false plates attached when spotted.

Just before it spun out of control and crashed into trees, witnesses say it was being driven at 120km/h in a 60km speed zone on Sumners Rd in Middle Park.

With nine-and-a-half months already spent in jail, the offender Duncan William Watcho, 35, from Bundamba, appeared in the dock for sentence and pleaded guilty to 48 charges.

LOCAL NEWS: Pot stash the cure for ‘overactive brain’

His pleas included being in possession of 11 counterfeit $50 notes; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Middle Park on December 17, 2019; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving when disqualified; burglary; receiving tainted (stolen) property; five counts of supplying the dangerous drug cannabis; possession of methylamphetamine; possession of tainted property – car registration plates; receiving tainted property – firearm; possession of a shortened firearm; and receiving ammunition.

Most of the offences occurred in November and December last year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said a home in Redbank was broken into in December and two shotguns and a rifle stolen from a gun safe.

The double-barrel shotgun was located by police among clothes in a basket of children’s laundry at Watcho’s house.

A box of ammunition was also found and Watcho’s phone held a photo of him holding a stolen rifle.

Snr Const Elmore said Watcho’s property and driving crimes show “disdain and an appalling lack of respect” for the property of others, and to other road users.

He said two males in one burglary were seen going in and out of a house over a couple of days when the owners were away on holidays.

Only when neighbours saw them leaving with electronic equipment were police called.

The house had been broken into, ransacked and left in a mess, with $4000 in jewellery missing along with household items.

When the stolen Holden ute crashed, its male occupants fled but were filmed by CCTV inside a nearby gym

Police sought a jail term of two years.

READ MORE: ANTONIOLLI CLEARED: Former mayor’s appeal upheld

Defence lawyer James Wallace said Watcho had a longstanding drug addiction since he was a teenager and his use of methylamphetamine caused him to engage in criminal activities.

“He was an intravenous drug user. It has completely and utterly destroyed his life since then,” Mr Wallace said.

“He has drug-induced psychosis, mental health issues, paranoia and insomnia.”

Mr Wallace said his crimes were the product of man in the grip of addiction.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Watcho was found with a stolen Toyota LandCruiser, golf bag and clubs, cheque books, weapons including a sawn-off double barrel shotgun, a taser, a handmade pistol, a rifle, jewellery and car registration plates from six vehicles.

She said receiving stolen goods was very serious in that it aided people dealing in stolen goods and Watcho was found with significant tainted property.

Ms Sturgess warned him that it was becoming so serious that his crimes if continued would likely not be able to be dealt with by the Magistrates Court as its penalties were limited.

A sentence of two year’s jail, along with lesser concurrent jail terms, was imposed.

With the time already served Watcho was given immediate parole.

He received a three year jail term suspended for the Commonwealth offence of having counterfeit money.

Walcho was disqualified from driving for five years, with Ms Sturgess saying he was already disqualified until January 31, 2023.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.