Meth driver mows down wedding marquee

CARNAGE: The Hervey Bay man was high on ice and speeding along Mooloolaba Esplanade before making a sudden right turn and crashing into a wedding marquee. Contributed

A DREAM day turned to disaster when an airborne car flattened a wedding marquee.

Hervey Bay man Leam Joseph Flegler was high on ice and speeding along Mooloolaba Esplanade before making a sudden right turn.

His car mounted the kerb at speed and flew through the air, crashing into a cafe wall during the breakfast rush.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard Flegler collected a traffic sign, hit a rock wall and took out several exotic shrubs from a garden before landing on top of the marquee.

The crash happened about 7am on September 15, 2017.

The car ploughed into Cracked Pepper Mooloolaba during the breakfast period. Contributed

Police prosecutor Louise McConnell said Flegler had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was "extremely agitated and fidgety".

He was taken to hospital where blood was drawn and returned a positive reading for the drug ice.

Flegler pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by drugs.

His defence lawyer Travis George challenged the totality of the charges because Flegler was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and sentenced to jail on November 8.

Mr George said if Flegler was charged with dangerous use of a motor vehicle as well, the penalty would be much the same.

Magistrate Terry Duroux agreed with Mr George and kept the parole release date of June 20, but said jail time was justified for the remaining charges.

Flegler was convicted and sentenced to five months in jail with a parole date of June 20.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.