Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCKED UP: Geoffrey Russell Francis will stay in jail until at least August 9, 2021.
LOCKED UP: Geoffrey Russell Francis will stay in jail until at least August 9, 2021.
Crime

Meth dealer back in business weeks after his release

Michael Nolan
19th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GEOFFREY Russell Francis had been paroled from prison for a little over two weeks before he returned to his now familiar profession of trafficking methamphetamine.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard yesterday that Francis sold the dangerous drug to 36 customers, from July 25 to August 15, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said it was a wholesale business.

"He supplied in the range of 1.75 grams to, at times, a full ounce," she said.

"He received cash as well as other items, such as jewellery."

The court heard police searched the 37-year-old's Gatton home on August 14, 2019 and recovered 11.278 grams of pure methamphetamine, a taser, a pen gun, ammunition, drug utensils, digital scales and $730 in cash.

The arrest cancelled Francis' parole and he was returned to jail to serve the rest of an 18 month jail sentence, issued by Ipswich District Court.

By way of a defence, barrister Frank Martin noted his client's rough upbringing, which included his father dying while serving life in jail for murder.

In sentencing, Judge Martin Burns considered the defendant's early guilty plea and his criminal history that dated back to his youth and spanned three states.

He also noted that Francis had spent only 10 weeks outside a jail cell in the past two and half years.

Judge Burns sentenced Francis to five years in jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking, four lesser drugs charges and three weapons charges.

That sentence will start when Francis finishes his current 18 month sentence, on August 8, 2020.

His parole eligibility date was set at August 8, 2021.

 

More Stories

crime drug crime drug dealer gatton crime ice methamphetamine toowoomba crime toowoomba supreme court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business Up to 1500 staff will be offered redundancies as a significant hit to revenue continues to decimate the travel giant.

        Teenager caught red-handed with drugs at house party

        premium_icon Teenager caught red-handed with drugs at house party

        Crime Police found the teenager had drugs while at a house party in Esk.

        New campsite to open in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New campsite to open in time for school holidays

        News Roll out your sleeping bags and get ready to go camping

        Two charged after drugs and cash found at Ipswich property

        premium_icon Two charged after drugs and cash found at Ipswich property

        News Police seized drugs and cash from the property yesterday.