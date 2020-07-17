Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
OPERATION ROMEO: The close of the operation landed 10 people under arrest for meth trafficking.
News

METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed

Tessa Flemming
17th Jul 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Downs police say they have dismantled an extensive trafficking operation allegedly supplying meth across the Darling Downs region.

On Wednesday July 16, detectives from the Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by the Drug and Serious Crime Croup, arrested 10 people on 52 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs.

According to Goondiwindi CIB Michael Flood, warrants were executed for nine properties across the Goondiwindi region yesterday.

The arrests signal the end of Operation Romeo Instance which had been in effect for months.

"This was the culmination of a protracted investigation of a network involved in the trafficking of methylamphetamine within the Darling Downs and southwest areas of Queensland and often into northern New South Wales," Detective Sgt Flood said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

While Sgt Flood declined to provide more information about those charged, he said they were all "younger-aged" offenders.

Four of the accused were held in Warwick custody and will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

More information to come.

More Stories

crime drugs meth bust queensland crime
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capacity increased at new Catholic school as spots fill fast

        premium_icon Capacity increased at new Catholic school as spots fill fast

        News Places are filling fast at the region’s newest school, set to open next year. Here’s how much it will cost to send your kids there in its foundation year.

        Court hears misconduct charges against former staff

        premium_icon Court hears misconduct charges against former staff

        News Former high-ranking Ipswich City Council officers are due to have misconduct...

        Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        premium_icon Ipswich footy is finally back - with help from new clubs

        Rugby League The Ipswich A-Grade competition that was earlier cancelled is back on again with...